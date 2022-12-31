5 best Minecraft 1.19 farms for Bedrock Edition

Minecraft is an open-world sandbox game that is available on a handful of different devices. There are two editions of the title: Java and Bedrock. Only PC users can play the former. Both editions are slightly different. Because of this, not all Java farm designs work in the other version.

Using Redstone blocks and taking advantage of Minecraft's game mechanics, the community has created blueprints for farms that will automatically generate and collect items. Having contraptions that can work without requiring the player's involvement is great, as this allows them time to focus on their ongoing projects. The items collected by the farm can be acquired later.

When it comes to these creations, there are more than a few to consider. However, some are more efficient than others. Here are some of the best and most useful Minecraft farms for Bedrock Edition players.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Best and most useful Minecraft Bedrock farms

5) Kelp farm

Kelp is one of the most underrated items in Minecraft. It is also awfully easy to acquire. Therefore, setting up a farm to help with its acquisition does not take long.

What makes Kelp so amazing is the fact that it can be dried in a furnace and used to craft dried Kelp blocks. These blocks are among the longest-lasting fuel items in the game. With a Kelp farm, players will never run out of fuel.

4) Chicken farm

Having this farm is crucial because it ensures players do not have to gather food every now and then. In the Overworld, chickens are one of the most commonly seen animals. Therefore, creating an automatic farm that kills them should not be hard at all. Moreover, building one does not require a lot of items, and the ones that are needed are easy to acquire. When cooked, chicken can also replenish a lot of hunger points (three drumsticks).

3) Creeper farm

Creeper is a popular Overworld mob that explodes when a player is in its vicinity. When the entity is killed, it drops gunpowder. This is a crafting ingredient for rockets, which are essential for flying for long durations of time using Elytras.

Another item that the player will be able to collect from the farm is music discs. These can be played in a jukebox.

If a player creates a creeper farm for crafting rockets, it is recommended that they create a sugarcane farm as well. This is because this item can be used to acquire paper, which is another ingredient for crafting rockets.

2) Raid farm

Raid is an in-game event where illager mobs attack a village in multiple waves. These rare entities drop an extremely valuable item called the Totem of Undying. It, while equipped, grants the player a second chance when they die. With the help of raid farms, gamers can have pretty-much unlimited totems, and if they use them properly, they shall never die.

Quite a few more items can be acquired from raid farms, such as emeralds. Having a lot of these gems is hugely beneficial, as players can trade them with villagers for other items.

1) Zombified piglin gold and XP farm

Since items crafted using gold have the worst efficiency, most Minecraft players are not concerned about acquiring it. However, the zombified piglin gold farm is also one of the best XP contraptions in Minecraft.

The best thing about it is that the player does not have to do anything. They can be away from the keyboard and still get a lot of experience points. Compared to the other farms on the list, creating a zombified piglin farm may take the longest. This is because it requires a lot of obsidian blocks to create a huge Nether portal, which will play a role in this build.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes