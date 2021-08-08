Top 5 Minecraft automatic food farms for Bedrock Edition

In Minecraft, food is vitally important for players. They need food to pretty much do anything in Minecraft, such as regenerating health and stamina.

In Minecraft Java, gameplay mechanics are slightly easier and Java tends to have more items than Minecraft Bedrock Edition. This makes tutorials focused solely on Minecraft Bedrock Edition slightly harder to find.

Detailed down below are the top 5 Minecraft Bedrock tutorials for automatic food farms.

Minecraft Bedrock Food Farm Tutorials

5) SIMPLE AUTOMATIC PIG FARM TUTORIAL in Minecraft Bedrock

In this video, JC Playz teaches how to make an automatic pig farm that drops raw porkchops for players to enjoy. For this build, players will need:

2 chests

2 hoppers

2 dispensers

1 observer

2 lava buckets

2 water buckets

2 glass pain

8 glass blocks

4 slabs

15 building blocks

2 fences and a button

For players looking to mass produce porkchops, this build is rather easy and produces massive amounts in a short amount of time.

4) SIMPLE 1.17 AUTOMATIC CROP FARM TUTORIAL in Minecraft Bedrock

In this video, JC Playz shows off another tutorial focused around an automatic crop farm, specifically wheat, carrots, potatoes and beetroot in Minecraft.

For this build, players will need:

11 building blocks

1 stair

3 slabs

1 water bucket

3 dispensers

1 redstone comparator

10 redstone dust

1 dirt block

1 sticky piston and one lever

This is one of the easier Minecraft farm tutorials by JC Playz, as it requires less materials than usual.

3) Minecraft Bedrock AUTO Food Farm!

In this tutorial, RobloxxKF takes viewers through how to create an automatic potato and carrot farm in Minecraft.

For this build, players need

2 chests

1 hopper

A stack of building blocks

9 stairs

8 buckets of water

3 villagers

3 beds

2 composter

1 fletching table

2 stacks of glass

two minecart with hoppers

4 rails

A light source

10 trapdoors

3 potatoes and a hoe.

While RobloxxKF builds a potato farm in the video, it can also be applied to other crops such as carrots.

2) SIMPLE I.17 AFK CHICKEN FARM TUTORIAL in Minecraft Bedrock

In the video, JC Playz shows viewers how to create another 'simple' automatic chicken farm that will provide Minecraft players with both chicken and feathers.

For this build, players need:

3 glass

2 solid blocks

2 hoppers

One chest

A redstone comparator

A lava bucket

A dispenser

2 redstone dust

2 slabs

8 trap doors, and one observer.

For players looking to mass produce chicken, or even feathers for things such as arrows, this build is perfect.

1) SIMPLE 1.17 AUTOMATIC FISH FARM TUTORIAL in Minecraft Bedrock

In this video, JC Playz shows viewers how to create an automatic fish farm in Minecraft that can provide players with fish or with random items that can be pulled out of the sea.

In order to create this farm, players need:

2 stacks of cobblestone

A bucket of lava

2 water buckets

4 stairs

2 slabs

2 signs

A hopper

A hopper minecart

2 ladders and 3 chests.

This video is perfect for players looking to obtain both food items and miscellaneous items.

Subscribe to Sportskeeda's Minecraft YouTube channel for all the latest updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul