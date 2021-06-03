How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10.21 beta version

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1 is only a few days away from its official release. Today, Mojang rolled out a new Bedrock beta version for the Minecraft 1.17 update.

With Java Edition getting frequent pre-releases, Mojang made sure the bedrock version is also up-to-date with all the new features. Developers are working hard to prepare tfor the1.17 update, set to release on 8th June.

Bedrock Edition doesn't follow snapshot or pre-release systems like Java Edition. For Bedrock Edition, developers release beta versions featuring the upcoming experimental game content. Today, Mojang released Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10.21 beta version.

Bedrock players, the wait is finally over!



There's a long-waited parity fix for Nether Update on the future 1.17 Bedrock updates - Bastion Remnant loot chests are now connected correctly as Minecraft: Java Edition! ⛏️🔥 pic.twitter.com/n2aoX4Bpod — Minecraft News (🇬🇧 & 🇺🇦) (@MineNews_EN_UA) June 3, 2021

Players can download the latest beta release and test the new features. Minecraft 1.17.10.21 adds potted azalea, flowering azalea and fixes many bugs.

Download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10.21 beta version

Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10.21 beta version is available for free to all players already owning a copy of Minecraft. To download the beta program, players have to sign up for the beta program. Before signing up for the beta program, read the following official instructions by the developers:

Joining the beta will replace the game with a work-in-progress version of Minecraft.

Players will not have access to Realms and cannot join non-beta players while previewing the beta.

Any worlds played while in the beta cannot be opened in previous versions of the game, so please make copies of worlds to prevent losing them.

Beta builds can be unstable and are not representative of the final version quality.

How to opt-in for Minecraft beta on Xbox and Windows?

Use the Xbox Insider app to sign up for beta version for Xbox and Windows.

Android players can enroll for beta through Minecraft's page on Playstore.

Remember un-enrolling from Minecraft Beta may take up to 24 hours.

Note: Minecraft beta 1.17.10.21 is not available on Android devices. However, players can still opt-in for it and download the beta in a future release.

After signing up for the beta version, players can download them from their respective device stores. To test the experimental update features, toggle on the Caves and Cliff option while creating a new world.

In the beta version, players can lose access to features such as realms. Just opt-out from the beta program and revert to regular Minecraft.

How to opt-out from Beta on Windows and Xbox

We have a new beta going out today! Check out the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs beta changelog for 1.17.10.21 here: https://t.co/afNSNRIg5d pic.twitter.com/ZQuk1ZIlDa — Jay Wells ⛏️ (@Mega_Spud) June 3, 2021

Xbox opt-out steps:

Open the Xbox Insider Hub app and unenroll from the beta. Uninstall Minecraft. Hard reset the Xbox console by holding down the power button until the console turns off, waiting 10 seconds, and then turning the console back on. Reinstall Minecraft from the Ready to Install section of Games & Apps.

Windows 10 opt-out steps:

Be sure to back up your worlds first! Open the Xbox Insider Hub app and unenroll from the beta. Uninstall Minecraft. Reinstall Minecraft from the Microsoft Store app.

Source: Minecraft Official site

Edited by Nikhil Vinod