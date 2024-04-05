5 best Minecraft 1.20 gun mods

Although featured Minecraft servers have had to step away from firearms due to the recent EULA changes, gun mods remain incredibly popular in both singleplayer and multiplayer situations. Even better, each gun mod for Mojang's sandbox title brings something unique to the table. Players can always mix and match these mods if they want a larger arsenal.

With so many gun mods for Minecraft, it can be tricky to find the right one to suit a player's preferences. This is especially true since not every gun mod is compatible with the 1.20 update and above.

However, if players are looking to get started with gun modding in Mojang's sandbox title, they can take a look at some of the top options below.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 of the best Minecraft 1.20 gun mods worth giving a try

1) MrCrayfish's Gun Mod

This Minecraft 1.20 gun mod adds plenty of high-caliber and explosive firepower (Image via MrCrayfish/YouTube)

One of the most downloaded Minecraft 1.20 gun mods comes from MrCrayfish. The YouTuber has created several other building and decoration mods.

MrCrayfish's Gun Mod introduces nine weapons to the game, including both firearms and explosive launchers. However, they are heavily configurable and customizable, so players can get plenty of use out of nine base weapons. Attachments include stocks, scopes, grips, and silencers.

Even better, the guns in this mod can be enchanted for added customization. They also have unique firing, aiming, and reloading animations to make every player's weapon feel unique.

2) Timeless and Classic Guns

This gun mod adds dozens of new weapons with unique characteristics (Image via Critters Mod Menagerie/YouTube)

Timeless and Classic Guns introduces over 50 different guns to Minecraft, including those of different quality tiers. Each weapon has a distinct model, plenty of attachments, and a plethora of customization options, thanks to a robust catalog of skins. Resource pack and data pack editing can also allow server admins to further customize each gun's appearance and sound effects.

The weapon tiers in this gun mod provide a great way to progress from basic firearms into more advanced weaponry. Simply accessing every gun from the beginning would feel a bit overpowered, to say the least.

3) Happiness (is a) Warm Gun

Happiness (is a) Warm Gun is a Minecraft 1.20 gun mod with a little extra content as well (Image via Udisen/YouTube)

Inspired by various games including Goldeneye, Team Fortress 2, and Doom, Happiness (is a) Warm Gun is a simple yet in-depth gun mod for Minecraft 1.20 with some extra goodies thrown into the mix. It includes multiple craftable small arms, automatics, and long rifles as well as special weapons, including flamethrowers, grenade launchers, miniguns, and much more.

In addition to a vast array of diverse weapons (including special weapons like the Golden Gun), this gun mod also introduces new hostile mobs, including hunters, spies, and technodemons, so players won't lack targets to battle with their newly-crafted firepower.

4) Create: Love & War

Create: Love and War is a great mod for classic firearms (Image via Littlekeg03/YouTube)

If players prefer more classic weapons in their gun mod, Create: Love and War might be worth a look. Though this is technically an extension of the well-known tech Minecraft mod Create, it does more than enough to feel like a complete mod on its own. By using blocks from Create, fans can fashion a collection of older weapons and work their way up to guns from the 1950s.

With firearms inspired by real-world gunsmith companies like Winchester, Vetterli, Colt, and more, Create: Love and War brings a little realism when compared to other gun mods.

5) BlockFront

BlockFront turns Minecraft into a real-deal first-person shooter (Image via Aj Cyrill Dy/YouTube)

It might be a bit inaccurate to call BlockFront a gun mod because it introduces much more than firepower to Minecraft. BlockFront converts Mojang's sandbox title into a fast-paced first-person shooter. Based on the battles and locations of World War II, BlockFront introduces period-accurate weapons and maps, along with its own matchmaking and a litany of vehicles.

BlockFront also improves the sound and visuals of the game to provide an immersive experience. All in all, the guns in this mod are fantastic and feel great to use, but they're only the tip of the iceberg.