Top 10 new Minecraft 1.20 mods you need to check out

When Minecraft 1.20 was released for everyone to play, modders in the community either updated their existing mods for the version or created new ones. Even though the sandbox game came out 13 years ago, the community is still creating new mods for each other to download and experience. While some are inspired by iconic old mods, others have brand-new concepts.

Here is a list of a few great mods that have been recently released and are compatible with Minecraft 1.20.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

10 great newly released mods for Minecraft 1.20

10) Convenient Decor

Convenient Decor adds various decorative blocks to the game (Image via CurseForge)

Convenient Decor is a new mod that adds various kinds of farm-related decorative blocks to Minecraft, like umbrellas, watering cans, piles of hay and leaves, weather vanes, shovels, pitchforks, and more. It is perfect for someone who wants to enhance the look of their farm or beach house in the game.

9) Create: Alloyed Guns

Alloyed Guns is a support mod for Mr. Crayfish's Gun mod that adds various guns to the game (Image via YouTube/MakoMatoi)

This is essentially a revamped version of Mr. Crayfish's Gun mod that also incorporates features from the Create: Alloyed mod. It adds all kinds of artillery, like flintlocks, muskets, pistols, machine pistols, rifles, shotguns, bazookas, etc., to Minecraft. It requires the Mr. Crayfish's Gun mod to run properly since it is based on the main mod.

8) Hybrid Aquatic

Hybrid Aquatic adds not only new underwater mobs but also blocks to the game (Image via CurseForge)

For quite some time, the underwater world of Minecraft has been left mostly untouched, with only a few mobs and blocks being introduced. Hybrid Aquatic takes it to a whole different level by adding 30 different fish, eight kinds of sharks, three kinds of crabs, two new squids, and much more to the game. Apart from that, it also introduces new blocks and even plans to add biomes in the future.

7) Ships

Ships adds various kinds of ships that contain Illager mobs in the game (Image via Modrinth)

Even though the vanilla version of Minecraft contains shipwrecks, players never get to see regular ships that are still floating. As the name suggests, this mod aims to bring regular ships to the game. They will look quite similar to shipwrecks and will also contain similar kinds of loot. However, they will be filled with different kinds of Illagers, making it challenging for players to conquer them.

6) Imbued Gear

Imbued Gear is an addon for Amethyst Imbuement that adds new endgame gear to Minecraft 1.20 (Image via CurseForge)

This mod is essentially an addon for the main Amethyst Imbuement mod, which introduces various kinds of gear that can be crafted using unique artifacts found in chests around the world. Each kind of gear has special bonuses and powers that allow players to cast spells. Since this is an addon mod, players will need to have the Amethyst Imbuement mod as well.

5) Simple Zoom

Simple zoom adds zooming capabilities like OptiFine to the game (Image via Mojang)

This is the simplest mod on the list since it allows players to zoom in and out while playing the game. Though OptiFine offers this ability, Simple Zoom aims to eliminate some of the issues that often pop up in the popular mod. When installed, players can press the C key and use the mouse wheel to zoom in and out.

4) Born in Chaos

Born in Chaos adds loads of strong hostile mobs, new gears, decorative blocks, etc., to the game (Image via CurseForge)

Born in Chaos is a tough mod to play since it introduces aggressive versions of existing mobs and gives them special abilities. Apart from that, it also adds new weapons and armor, new decorative blocks, and even structures to Minecraft. The mod essentially aims to reinvent the survival aspect of the game by making the progression curve steeper.

3) The Digimod

Digimod adds various features to Minecraft 1.20 and is inspired by Digimon franchise (Image via CurseForge)

Those who are fans of the popular Japanese media franchise Digimon will love this mod, as it aims to add all kinds of Digimon to the game along with other items, blocks, and features. Players can train a Digimon, craft training goods, and explore the world with them.

2) DarkSmelting

The DarkSmelting mod allows players to smelt armor, tools, and weapons to obtain ingots (Image via CurseForge)

DarkSmelting is an extremely useful mod that allows players to smelt any armor part, tool, or weapon to obtain equivalent ingots for it. This also applies to other items like buckets, iron doors, iron trapdoors, iron bars, etc. Even though this is a relatively simple mod, it is highly useful for players who have low-durability gear lying around in their storage.

1) Tubes Reloaded

Tubes adds a bunch of new blocks that greatly improve contraptions in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Modrinth)

Tubes Reloaded is a brilliant mod that adds a bunch of tubes that allow Minecraft players to connect one block to another. This can help them create better contraptions and systems in the game. Apart from tubes, the mod also introduces other useful blocks, like extractors, filters, redstone tubes, shunts, etc.