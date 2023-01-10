5 best Minecraft airplane designs to build

Minecraft is one of the most popular games on PC, and it's easy to see why: it's a sandbox game that contains an end goal but doesn't need to, tons of different things to build and customize, and players can make builds on building servers to show them off.

One of the most loved things to build is airplanes, which, just like airplanes in real life, can come in all different colors and sizes. If this is something that interests you, read on! This article will go over some cool designs for planes in Minecraft so that you can get started building your own.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Airplane in Minecraft make for a spectacular build

5) Small Plane

A small plane is the easiest to build, fly, and land, making it fantastic for roleplaying servers. It's also a great starting point if you want to learn how a real airplane works. This Minecraft build was made by the YouTuber ntader.

A small plane is the easiest to build because it requires fewer materials than big planes. You can make one out of any type of wood that you can find in Minecraft, however, this specific build was made out of quartz, so it's a bit harder for those trying to construct this in survival. If you've never played before or have only built small houses with wooden walls, then this will probably be easy for you too.

4) Private Jet

A private jet is a fancy aircraft designed to transport small groups of people. It's typically made of metal, but it can be built with different materials in-game, such as different types of stone, glass, and wood.

The design of a private jet is very similar to that of a passenger airplane. The biggest difference between the two is that airplanes have many seats for passengers, while private jets only have enough room for a few people. This amazing tutorial was made by the YouTuber NewFreedomMC.

3) Passenger Plane

Passenger planes are a very common sight in the skies, as they can carry upwards of 400 passengers at once. They're used by airlines worldwide and are a standard part of any major airport's fleet.

However, this design is not just simple - it's also incredibly effective at transporting passengers and cargo alike. The Passenger Plane was designed with multiple layers of protection in mind, including automatic fire extinguishers and crash-resistant seats designed to absorb impact during an accident or collision. This airplane build was made by the YouTuber Chippz.

2) WW2 Plane

For those of you who are interested in World War 2, this is a great build for you. It's also great for beginners and people who just want to make a simple build. The plane can be built at any size and will work well, with just space for one or two passengers.

The Royal Air Force and other Allies utilized the British Supermarine Spitfire as a single-seat fighter aircraft before, during, and after World War II. The only British fighter manufactured consistently throughout the conflict was this one. The Spitfire is still well-liked by fans. The amazing airplane was made by the popular YouTuber Lord Dakr.

1) Boeing 737-800

Coming up first on the list is this incredible Boeing 737-800, which took over for the 737-400. It's a stretched-out variant of the Boeing 737-700. The 737-800 can accommodate 162 passengers in a two-class layout or 189 in a one-class configuration.

The plane's model in Minecraft looks just like the real thing, but you'll have to build it yourself if you want to fly it around. The video made by the Minecraft YouTuber Aeroteam is extremely extensive and offers all the details for anyone interested in building it.

