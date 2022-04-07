5 best Minecraft Assassin Skins

Minecraft skins are one of the most popular ways to customize how a character looks in-game. Due to the popularity of Minecraft, players are able to find a large variety of different skins online and are even able to create skins themselves via the use of free skin editing tools.

One of the most popular styles of skins that players love to use are those that look like assassins. These skins are highly popular, especially among the PvP community with their prevalence on PvP servers. For anyone looking for a trendy assassin skin to use, this article will highlight not just one, but five brilliant choices to check out.

Top five best Minecraft Assassin skins to use

5) Slime Skin

Up first is a Minecraft Slime portrayed as an assassin. This is a great spin-off of a typical assassin skin, giving it a touch of relevance by associating itself with a popular Minecraft mob.

All in all, this is a very cool skin because it’s a slime in a robe like an assassin. It's a hooded character with a slime face, which may seem very unexpected and mysterious to people.

4) Evil Assassin

Up next on this list is a particularly evil looking Minecraft assassin skin displaying a fully cloaked figure with red piercing eyes.

This assassin is wearing a dark blue robe with gold lining, and the skin really stands out, due to the robes color scheme, along with the red eyes and red belt strap in the middle of the robe.

3) Purple Cloak Assassin

This next skin is an assassin with purple eyes and a regal purple robe to match. This particular skin is similar to the others, but purple is a cool uncommon choice for assassin skins, which definitely gives it a unique flair.

The robe is similar to the robe in the last skin due to both having a gold lining along the edges of the robe. The golden lining is done to give contrast and has once again done a great job in making the skin stand out.

2) Assassin Ninja Skin

This next skin is a completely different style of assassin compared to the rest in this article, this character isn’t wearing a robe, and is instead wearing a full black outfit.

This assassin skin looks a bit like a ninja, since you’re only able to see the eyes in the full black suit. For fans of simple style skins, this is certainly a great option to try out.

1) NightShade Assassin

Coming in at the number one spot is a similar styled assassin skin to the last one. This specific character follows the same fully black look, but unlike the last one, this one is shown wearing a robe.

This is an extremely mysterious and ominous looking skin, so it is perfect for those who are going for that look. It even displays a shadowed face due to the hood of the robe, which is very intimidating.

