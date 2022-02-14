5 best Minecraft Bedrock achievements to get in the Nether

After making some decent progress in the Overworld, most Minecraft players head to the hellish realm called the Nether. Visiting the Nether realm is necessary for beating the game as many needful resources are available only there.

Since its official release over a decade ago, the Nether realm has been in the game. It is Minecraft's version of hell and thus has a fiery warm atmosphere. Players can find terrifying monsters, massive lava oceans, and weird blocks in the Nether.

Despite its menacing atmosphere, players have to go to the Nether for exclusive blocks and items. Multiple achievements can also only be completed in the Nether. When in the Nether, players can try to complete the following achievements in Minecraft.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Best Nether achievements in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

5) Return to Sender

HermitcraftIsLife @HermitcraftL Semi noob, usual Peaceful player...occasional Easy player...decided to get this achievement today. (Return to sender) This was literally my first time trying to fight a ghast and it could not have gone any better. Wow. Semi noob, usual Peaceful player...occasional Easy player...decided to get this achievement today. (Return to sender) This was literally my first time trying to fight a ghast and it could not have gone any better. Wow. 😜😁 https://t.co/IdNDP9qoi4

When exploring the Nether for the first time, many players may get startled by the creepy crying noises of ghast, a giant flying mob. This hostile mob likes to shoot fireballs at its enemies from afar.

Some players may not know that fireballs shot by ghasts can be deflected by hitting them. Players will get the 'Return to Sender' achievement for returning a fireball to ghast, causing it to die.

4) Into Fire

The 'Into Fire' achievement requires players to collect a blaze rod lying on the ground. Players will have to find the blaze and kill it to achieve this. This mob spawns only inside nether fortresses.

3) Stayin' Frosty

Lava is renowned for quickly killing players and mobs alike. But with a potion of Fire Resistance, players won't get any damage from the fire. Under the effects of Fire Resistance, players can swim in lava without losing any hearts to get 'Stayin' Frosty' achievement.

2) Hot Tourist Destination

Before the Nether Update, the Nether realm was nothing but a dull biome covered with netherrack and lava. But the 1.16 update revamped the entire dimension by adding new biomes and mobs.

Like in the Overworld, players can get an achievement for visiting all biomes in the Nether. The 'Hot Tourist Destination' is awarded when a player explores all Nether biomes.

1) Cover me in Debris

'Cover me in Debris' is one of the most challenging and time-taking achievements in Minecraft. To achieve this, players have to wear full armor made of netherite.

Also Read Article Continues below

Players will first need to find four pieces of ancient debris in order to upgrade one piece of diamond armor to netherite. To complete the netherite armor set, players will need a total of 16 pieces of ancient debris in Minecraft.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar