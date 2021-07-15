5 best Minecraft Bedrock Edition seeds for creative mode

Minecraft has four different playable game modes, one of which is creative. This mode is made for players that are not looking to grind items manually but create things out of their imagination. Creative game mode grants the player limitless items, health, and hunger points.

To access particular Minecraft worlds, players can use custom codes called seeds. These codes need to be typed while creating a world, and then the game will generate a particular world.

Bedrock edition seeds for creative mode in Minecraft

5) Rare structures close to each other

Seed: 917317491

Coordinates:

Mansion: 548 -1077

Jungle & Mesa Biomes: 1065 -1060

Ice Spikes Biome: 120 -2120

Mooshroom Biome: -650 700

End Portal: 985 -1060

The world generated by this seed has rare structures and biomes located very close to each other. Players looking to explore rare structures such as woodland mansions and jungle temples must try this unique seed.

4) Many biomes close to spawn

Seed: 2111844826

This is one of the most famous bedrock seeds and has been known for having many biomes in a small radius. This seed is a must-try for new and adventurous Minecrafters who want to explore the natural beauty of the game as quickly as possible.

3) Nether fortress

Seed: -150350241

Nether fortress is a significant structure that generates in the nether world naturally. These structures are a vital part of the game as this is the only place where blazes can spawn. This cool seed has a ruined portal at 129, 72, 262 spawns the player right next to a nether fortress.

2) Village next to Ravine with Stronghold

Seed: -59137872

Coordinates of Stronghold: 975, 71, 25

Strongholds contain end portals which are the only gateway for the player to the end dimension where the Ender dragon lives. Using this rare seed, players can explore the end dimension easily through the portal present under the weirdly generated village.

1) Double-end portal and dungeon

Seed: 1923237563

Coordinates:

First end portal: 1915, 33, -816

Second end portal: 1891, 33, -794

Dungeon: 308, 48, -360

A village that has two different end portals can be found in this seed on the given coordinates. Players can also find a weird dungeon with another dungeon attached to it, and both have spawners.

