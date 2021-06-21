5 best secret village seeds in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update was just released a few weeks ago. The much-awaited update is finally available for both Bedrock and Java Edition players.

Rather than updating an older world to the latest version, many players prefer to start a new world whenever an update releases. One of the main reasons for this is to obtain new blocks and items without traveling far distances. New blocks like deepslate and amethyst cannot generate new blocks as the chunks are already loaded in older worlds.

Players creating a new world can use village seeds to get early access to various loot, trades, and items. Here are some fantastic seeds for villages in Minecraft 1.17.

Secret village seeds in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

5) Desert, savanna , taiga and tundra village at spawn

Four villages (Image via u/Plebiain on Reddit)

Seed: -4379469131957062683

Version: Java Edition 1.17

Coordinates: spawn point

In this seed, players can find four non-plain villages in four different biomes at spawn. While being a great seed for survival, this seed is also excellent for Minecraft story writers and builders.

With a new type of village at four corners of spawn, players will have a great time playing this seed. Near the snowy village, players can also find an igloo with a basement. In this basement, players can cure a zombie villager and get trades at a reduced price.

4) A village with houses in a straight line

Weird village (Image via u/miscellaneousgoat_ on Reddit)

Seed: -1456567975

Version: Java Edition 1.17

Coordinates: spawn point

This Minecraft seed features an unusual generation of houses in a straight path. Sadly, it is quite small and has no haybales. However, players can get crops from the farmer's farmland as well as trade with him too.

Below the spawn point, players can also find a beautiful amethyst geode.

3) A village igloo on top of a desert temple

Weird generation (Image via u/Plebiain on Reddit)

Seed: 7777778174182460578

Version: Java Edition 1.17

Coordinates: spawn point

This seed clearly shows the adverse effects of global warming in Minecraft. With jokes aside, this seed is truly intriguing. Players spawn near a desert temple with an igloo on top. If that's not weird enough, all of this is in a badland biome.

2) Village connected to a mansion

Village near mansion (Image via u/Moloom on Reddit)

Seed: 18760756704'

Version: Java Edition 1.17

Coordinates: 104/69/-56

Pillagers are the sworn enemy of villagers in Minecraft. However, players can find a woodland mansion close to a village near the spawn in this seed. It may look like they are living in harmony, but it's totally the opposite.

Players are advised not to venture into the mansion unless they're prepared to face a horde of pillagers, villagers, and vexes.

1) Isolated desert village island

Desert village with a pyramid (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 7777777794765781811

Version: Java Edition 1.17

Coordinates: 0/75/0

In this Minecraft seed, players spawn in forest biome island. Players can head towards the center of the world (0,0) to find a beautiful generation of a desert pyramid in middle of a village.

The village features a giant ruined portal with enchanted loot. Players can also find many ocean ruins near the island.

