5 best Minecraft Bedrock seeds for building secret bases

Isolation can be one of the best perks for players who like Minecraft. There is always the option for multiplayer servers, but being a lone wolf and adventuring into the Overworld wilderness on your own can be a thrill.

Finding areas in Minecraft that would be the perfect spot for hidden bases can be tricky, but rather than building your own with grass blocks and hiding your entire base, check out the five Bedrock seeds below that are best to build hidden home bases on.

Ideal seeds for building a secret base in Minecraft

1) 1368 (Grian)

This base has it all for isolated Minecraft players. From two villages to a pillager outpost and shipwrecks, every time you visit it, you will discover something new.

The hidden spot that looks perfect to build a hidden space is in the middle of a mountain. A tunnel cuts completely through from the bottom of the mountain to the top. It is perfect for those who want their home base hidden from other players and mobs.

Going to coordinates 847 80 491 will lead players to one of the perfect spaces to have a hidden base, away from the view of those just passing through.

If shipwrecks are more your thing, going to -123 80 -773 will lead you to an underwater shipwreck with plenty of treasure. There is also a snowy village with an underground stronghold at -690 30 627.

2) 2223210

If Minecraft players have ever wanted to feel like Elsa from Disney's "Frozen" while playing the game and exploring their world, this seed is perfect. With plenty of ice and snow, as well as ice spirals reaching high, it has plenty of space for hiding the perfect snowy castle.

3) 3781795096936779275

The spawn will drop players on a remote, survival island but there is one catch: the island has a huge crater in the middle. This is perfect for players wanting to be completely isolated and truly trying to survive with little-to-no resources.

Minecraft players can also build their home base right in the middle of the crater, which offers a good hiding spot from mobs and other players.

4) 1960607841

For Minecraft players who enjoy hiding out in the jungle, the seed will drop them right in the middle and almost directly next to a ravine. The ravine offers the perfect hiding place for a home base, as it is surrounded by bamboo and and jungle trees, making it almost undetectable to the naked eye.

Image via PC Gamer

5) 1556388534623276506

In Minecraft, ravines are a popular source of receiving materials such as coal, stone and even iron. In this seed, players can build a hidden home base and also be close to a village in the. The village not only offers rare resources, but it can also offer shelter until players get their home base built.

Image via PC Gamer

If you are looking for the perfect, hidden base in Minecraft without having to build one, these seeds are the best places to start. Surrounded by materials that can aid in the building as well as offer protection and fuel, they are some of the best spots Minecraft has to offer.