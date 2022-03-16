5 best Minecraft Bedrock seeds for diamonds in 2022

Diamonds are often a Minecraft player's best friend. The sooner they are found, the quicker players can upgrade their equipment.

To that end, many players have posted their world generation seeds online. Most of these seeds provide quick and easy access to diamonds almost immediately after spawning. These seeds will save players some time and headaches when they use them to create worlds.

Here are a few seeds worth checking out, particularly for players of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.

5 awesome seeds to find diamonds early in Minecraft

5) No_Way's seed (1226398171)

An early ravine leads to both diamonds and emeralds (Image via u/No_Way/Reddit)

This Minecraft seed has a nearby ravine that begs to be mined. At the coordinates -195, 78, -67, players can hop down into the ravine, which is rife with ores of all types.

The ravine has plenty of iron and emeralds. It is also stacked with diamonds. This is not be a pure diamond seed. However, it includes diamonds and other helpful materials to get players started.

4) 14 Diamonds by Substantial_File2932 (1799775099)

A healthy cluster of diamonds just waiting to be mined (Image via u/Substantial_File2932/Reddit)

If players don't mind a little deepslate mining, this Minecraft seed has a mineshaft stocked with diamonds.

A sizable cluster of diamond ore is available to be mined at the coordinates -274, -19, -1865. The cluster should provide 14 diamonds without the Fortune enchantment being used.

3) Buried Treasure and Diamonds (-227711321)

This seed keeps a large deposit of diamond ore a short walk from spawn (Image via Pro Game Guides)

In this Minecraft seed, players can mine deepslate diamonds and explore a wealth of buried treasure.

The player's spawn point is close to 14 diamond ore deposits. The Overworld has seven buried treasure chests within 250 blocks of the initial spawn point.

Players can craft a full set of diamond gear and then head out to find out what goodies the treasure chests have in store for them.

2) 16 Diamond Vein by YeetTheChildTwice (666)

A huge ore vein that can easily start a player off well (Image via u/YeetTheChildTwice/Reddit)

This seed has a huge diamond ore vein embedded in some deepslate near the spawn point. The approximate coordinates to find the diamond vein are 2596, -57, -295.

Ores such as redstone and iron are also nearby, so players should have plenty to enjoy in their early survival experience on this seed. Once players have the right pickaxe, they can wreak havoc in this seed's starting area.

1) 16 Diamond Vein by SenseiWeed420

Another massive diamond vein for the player's convenience (Image via u/SenseiWeed420/Reddit)

This is another seed with a massive diamond vein close to the spawn point. The seed's ravine is full of bounties.

Players will rarely find a Minecraft seed with diamond veins this large. The approximate location of the vein is -964, -39, -964.

This seed is technically from a previous version of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. However, it has been confirmed to work with version 1.18.2. So players won't need to worry about the game's generation algorithms encountering a hitch in the vein's creation.

