5 best Minecraft biome mods for players

Minecraft's world is enormous and endless. While exploring it, players will come across many different types of regions called biomes. They are exciting to explore, but sadly no new biomes have been introduced in some time. The upcoming Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update will add new cave biomes to the game, but players can try mods until then.

Minecraft mods alter the game by changing certain aspects such as the aesthetic and mechanics of the game. Some mods add new items and features as well. Players can learn how to install them using this guide.

Given below is a list of the best mods to install in Minecraft for biomes.

Top 5 biome mods for Minecraft

5) Underwater Biome

Underwater biome (Image via Minecraft)

This mod completely overhauls oceans and adds many new biomes, such as the Mushroom sub-biome. Players who play this mod will also get an oxygen tank at the start that allows them to breathe underwater. The temperatures of these ocean biomes can vary, and players will have to use suits to survive in them.

4) Defiled Lands

Vilespine Forest (Image via Minecraft)

As the name suggests, this mod adds a variety of defiled biomes that generate naturally. The defiled land can spread around but not more than a few blocks from the natural boundaries. While playing this mod, players will also come across dangerous creatures, plants, and treasures.

3) Traverse Reforged

Rolling hills surrounded by tall cliffs on all sides (Image via Minecraft)

Traverse Reforged is a fantastic mod that adds seventy new beautiful biomes to Minecraft. Cliffs generate much taller, and there are mini jungles as well that have small trees. This mod was last updated on 4 January 2020 and can be played on version 1.16.5 of the game.

2) Oh The Biomes You'll Go

This mod is an exploration and adventure mod that has over eighty different realistic and breathtaking biomes. It also adds forty unique trees, twenty-eight wood types, new tools, and over two hundred new blocks and items. Players looking for a mod to explore unique and exclusive biomes in the game must give this one a try.

1) Biomes O' Plenty

Biomes O' Plenty is one of the most famous biome mods with over fifty-seven million downloads on the curseforge website. It is an expansive mod that adds unique biomes to the nether. Players will get to see new plants, trees, and building blocks in these biomes.

