5 best Minecraft cosmetic mods in 2022

There are a variety of cosmetic mods in Minecraft. Some address the way players can customize their character, while others rework things like mobs, blocks, and the environment.

While texture packs can change certain appearances in-game, cosmetic mods tend to go much further than simply changing textures. This article will list some great cosmetic mods that Minecraft players can try out in 2022.

Minecraft: Five interesting cosmetic mods that may be worth a look

5) MC Dungeons Armors

Armor sets included in MC Dungeons Armors (Image via chronos_sacaria/CurseForge)

Minecraft Dungeons has enjoyed substantial popularity as a spin-off to the main game, bringing the world's lore into action RPG. Dungeons includes new enemy types, weapons, and armor that the original game never implemented at all.

With the MC Dungeons Armors mod, players can add some of the most appealing and impressive armor sets from the action title into the original game. Even better, the developer has made companion mods that also implement Dungeons' weapons and artifacts, so players can integrate much of Dungeons' gear into standard gameplay.

4) Chat Heads

The official logo for Chat Heads (Image via dzwdz/CurseForge)

This mod is a small but welcome addition. Chat Heads simply adds the head of the player who texts in the chat field. This is a fun way to not only show off a player's chosen skin, but it can help players remember which player is speaking over a server.

Though it is a small quality-of-life improvement, it can make one's gameplay experience at least a bit more immersive and enjoyable during multiplayer.

3) Skin Layers 3D

3D player skins afforded by the mod (Image via tr9zw/CurseForge)

While Minecraft's skin community is great, they typically work within the confines of the game's engine. This leads to players creating skins that are relatively flat on a player's game model.

However, 3D Player Skins is a huge improvement over the game's traditional skin style. This mod adds a third dimension to player character skins, allowing clothing, hats, and accessories to stand out instead of looking like they are pasted to the player's character texture.

This is another smaller mod for quality-of-life purposes, but sometimes less is more when it comes to modding.

2) Not Enough Animations

Alex checks her map using the mod's new animations (Image via tr9zw/CurseForge)

By and large, Minecraft's animations are quite basic. Even in Bedrock Edition, which features expanded animations, the movements of players and mobs could certainly be better.

Not Enough Animations addresses this in a substantial way, allowing many of the animations players see in first-person view to be seen in third-person as well. Other animations are smoothed out or improved, such as a player's arm movements when using weapons or shields.

First-person animations are improved as well, becoming more representative of how they would actually look through the eyes of the player character.

1) Cosmetic Armor Reworked

Cosmetic Armor Reworked allows players to customize their armor appearance (Image via LainMI/9Minecraft)

The vanilla build of the game is quite straightforward when it comes to the appearance of the player's armor. Once equipped, the armor is only available on their player model, and the only way to remove it is to remove the armor. However, this removes the defense and enchantment bonuses afforded by the armor.

This mod reworks the game's armor system, allowing players to equip armor for defense and enchantments while also being able to equip an additional set of armor for cosmetic purposes. Players can also hide armor pieces if they would like to pick and choose which armor pieces they would like to display.

