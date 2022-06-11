5 best Minecraft DreamSMP Skins

Minecraft skins are ideal for players who love the customization of characters in-game, with a huge variety of different skins to choose from and the ability to easily create skins themselves.

In Java edition, skins are free and easily available. This article will focus mainly on some of the best DreamSMP skins in all of Minecraft. DreamSMP is one of the biggest servers in Minecraft and its content is thoroughly enjoyed by many within the community.

Five amazing DreamSMP Minecraft skins

5) Tubbo Skin

Tubbo Skin (Image via SkinsMC)

The Tubbo skin is visually pleasing, being a simple skin with a Pride flag on the left sleeve of the shirt. The Pride flag is a great addition, considering it is currently Pride Month.

Tubbo is a Minecraft Twitch streamer and YouTuber, with a subscriber count of over 3 million on YouTube and almost 5 million followers on Twitch. He's a great friend of Tommy and was the eleventh member of the SMP.

4) GeorgeNotFound Skin

GeorgeNotFound Skin (Image via SkinsMC)

This GeorgeNotFound skin is a fantastic looking skin, using the normal Steve skin as a template. This particular skin features a Steve character wearing clout goggles, which was a major meme a few years ago.

GeorgeNotFound is an incredibly big YouTuber with over 10 million subscribers. In fact, his first upload was just in October of 2019, implying that he grew popular extremely quickly. George and Dream first met on MunchyMC, BadBoyHalo's Minecraft server, which is a mini-game server with tons of different games available.

3) Quackity Skin

Quackity Skin (Image via SkinsMC)

The Quackity skin is goofy and simplistic, which is certainly something that many look for in a Minecraft skin. The skin features a boy with dark black hair and a big smile on his face. The only clothes the character is wearing are a pair of black shorts and some white socks/shoes.

Quackity is a huge YouTuber from Mexico, with a subscriber count of over 6 million. Quackity, unlike a lot of the other members of DreamSMP, was a big YouTuber even before joining the famed server, making several comedic style videos on his channel.

2) TommyInnit Skin

TommyInnit Skin (Image via SkinsMC)

The TommyInnit skin is a rather normal-looking skin in comparison to others on this list, simply being a boy in a white and red coat. This skin is meant to look like the person himself with blonde hair and piercing blue eyes.

TommyInnit is a popular British YouTuber and Twitch streamer with a collective 24 million subscribers across all of his channels. Tommy is often known as the main character of the Dream SMP for his participation in major events. TommyInnit started streaming at the age of 13 and is now 18, following his dreams while still in school.

1) Dream Skin

Dream Skin (Image via SkinsMC)

This Dream skin is very well-known, with a unique look thanks to its vibrant lime color. In fact, the skin is the player's YouTube profile picture, which features a smiley face on the chest and arms of the skin, with the body of the smiley face on the legs.

Dream is a major YouTuber with 29 million subscribers, and is extremely popular for his Minecraft speedruns and Manhunt videos. Additionally, Dream is the owner of the DreamSMP server and is the biggest YouTuber in the group.

