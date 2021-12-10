5 best Minecraft Easter eggs that are difficult to find

Minecraft is filled with easter eggs. Many of them are used for April Fool's jokes, but many are present in the game for players to find. Some are obvious, like the pumpkin mobs during Halloween or the Christmas chests during Christmas, but others are quite difficult to find.

Overall, there are a ton of Easter eggs that probably won't be found or noticed by many players. Here are a few that are pretty difficult to find.

Difficult Easter eggs to find in Minecraft

5) Language

The first difficult Easter egg is mainly difficult because players won't look for it. Minecraft has tons of language options, but most players only need to change it once, if at all. However, if they do, they'll find several Easter egg language options:

tlhIngan Hol, the Klingon language from Star Trek

one of the Elvish languages from Lord of the Rings

Pirate Speak

LOLCAT

Shakespearean English

Anglish

Upside down English

4) Toast the Bunny

Most Minecraft players are familiar with the rainbow sheep and upside down mob nametages, with jeb_ and Dinnerbone, respectively. However, there's another nametag that can affect one mob, specifically. Naming a rabbit "Toast" will cause it to change colors into a different rabbit that is otherwise not found in the game.

Toast the Bunny was a developer's girlfriend's rabbit (Image via Minecraft)

3) "Johnny"

There is yet another unknown nametag Easter egg. If a vindicator (this is the only mob it works on) is named "Johnny", it will attack any nearby mobs except other illagers and ghasts. This is in reference to the movie The Shining, where the famous line, "Here's Johnny!" comes from.

2) Notch's birthday

Notch, one of the developers, gets a birthday shoutout from Minecraft every single year. Many players have likely seen it, but the text underneath the Minecraft name on the menu is often overlooked.

Every year on June 1, the only text that players can see there reads, "Happy Birthday, Notch!" Many players might not have realized this was the only text they can see that day.

Notch's birthday is displayed for every player to see (Image via Minecraft)

1) Zombie textures

Textures for mobs are largely unknown to Minecraft players. Most players don't mess with the textures, and even the ones who do might not have ever noticed this. The zombie textures have a zombie villager's head hidden in the texture. This isn't visible at all unless you're experimenting with the texture. Other textures also have a few hidden Easter eggs.

