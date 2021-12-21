5 best Minecraft: Education Edition add-ons of 2021

Minecraft: Education Edition may be geared towards teaching and learning, but that doesn't mean its Bedrock code base can't have any add-ons attached to improve the experience.

2021 showcased some great add-ons that were made available in Minecraft: Education Edition for students, educators, and even curious Minecraft players.

There's simply too much ground to cover when it comes to add-ons, but there are a few worth checking out and implementing if one is a huge fan of Education Edition (many of these add-ons are confirmed to work for Bedrock and Pocket Editions as well).

Minecraft: Top add-ons of 2021

5) Expansive Fantasy

As some orcs might say, it's not easy being green (Image via Mojang)

High fantasy is one of the most enduring genres in all of fiction, and now Minecraft players can bring it into their own world. Riding and raising dragons, battling bands of orcs, new biomes and weapons/armor are just a few features this expansive add-on brings to life.

Though this may conflict somewhat with the goal of Minecraft: Education Edition, players who aren't instructors or students may be willing to place the add-on into their game worlds.

For fans of high fantasy series such as Lord of the Rings or Warcraft, Expansive Fantasy is an exceptional addition.

4) SERP Pokedrock

Pokedrock continues the tradition established by mods like Pixelmon (Image via Mojang)

Though players may prefer the Pixelmon mod for Minecraft, there are plenty of alternatives. Enter Pokedrock, available for platforms that use the Bedrock codebase including the Pocket, Windows 10, and Education Editions.

The mod adds Pokemon into one's game world! Players can catch, battle, evolve, and even ride Pokemon as they adventure throughout their world.

This mod's popularity has led to the creation of an additional add-on including the second generation of Pokemon from the Johto region, meaning there are even more creatures to catch and battle.

3) SCP Foundation

The Wendigo-inspired SCP 323 creature (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft fans who love horror may want to give SCP Foundation a look, an add-on containing many of the most popular creatures made by Creepypasta authors around the world.

Players will encounter some of these creatures which are incredibly powerful and even immortal. Suffice to say, they will need to be experienced at running away and hiding whilst improving their combat skills.

This can create some great high-tension situations for those looking for an adrenaline rush.

2) Backpacks Add-On

The Backpack Add-On is an older one, but still remains hugely popular (Image via Mojang)

Storage is a constant struggle regardless of what version Minecraft players enjoy, and the Backpack Add-On is a big help when it comes to collecting and transporting blocks and items.

Though their storage space isn't infinite, backpacks serve as a chest which aids characters while they move about in their world. Since a player's standard inventory can get clogged quickly, this is an exceptional add-on. Coupled with that, its benefits are not limited to Education Edition.

1) Furnicraft

Furnicraft adds a huge number of furniture pieces to Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

A huge part of Minecraft is decoration, and Furnicraft has made it even better.

Adding over 500 items to Minecraft's Bedrock-friendly platforms (including Education Edition), players can decorate homes and other creations with a huge array of furniture pieces.

These not only include ordinary furniture like couches or bathtubs, but also hygiene products, gaming PCs, and even boxes of pizza! For Education Edition specifically, this add-on can really improve the immersive environmental experience for students.

