5 best Minecraft enchantments for killing mobs

The world of Minecraft is flooded with creatures called mobs. Players can find mobs in every biome of all dimensions. Beating the game without mobs is impossible as they provide many valuable items.

Almost every Minecraft mob drops certain items after dying in Minecraft. Because of item drops, many players farm mobs to get their hands on useful things. By killing mobs, players can get various items depending on the mob.

While most mobs are easy to kill, players can have a hard time killing a specific few. With the help of enchantments, defeating any mob in Minecraft becomes a lot easier. Here are the five best enchantments for killing mobs.

Best enchantments for defeating mobs in Minecraft

5) Impaling

Use Impaling on trident (Image via Minecraft)

Having a tough time against groups of drowneds or swarms of guardians? Use Impaling enchantments to make things a child's play. This enchantment increases damage against oceanic creatures.

Impaling is a kind of niche enchantment since it only affects aquatic mobs. Impaling is only applicable on trident, which is an exotic weapon dropped by a few rare drowneds.

4) Smite

Smite deals extra damage to undead (Image via Minecraft)

Like Impaling, Smite enchantment also works against specific types of mobs. This enchantment is tailor-made for fighting undead mobs in Minecraft. Smite deals extra damage to all variants of zombies and skeletons.

Smite proves to be an excellent enchantment while fighting the mighty Wither boss. Every level of Smite adds an extra 2.5 damage to the weapon. A weapon with level 5 Smite enchantment provides a total of 12.5 additional damage against undead mobs.

3) Looting

Looting isn't exactly an offensive enchantment, but it's a must for every weapon made for killing mobs. Item drops are one of the main reasons for hunting mobs in Minecraft.

With Looting enchantment, mobs have a chance to drop more items than they usually do after dying. Looting enchantment boosts the efficiency of manual mob farms by a lot.

2) Power

Power bow (Image via Minecraft)

Melee enchantments are the usual go-to when it comes to killing Minecraft mobs. But, ranged enchantments are not something to be underestimated, especially Power. Bows have access to Power, one of the strongest enchantments in Minecraft.

Due to being ranged, bows fall behind melee weapons in terms of damage. With the help of Power enchantments, a bow can become deadly. A fully charged critical hit from a Power V bow deals damage worth 12.5 hearts.

1) Sharpness

Sharpness (Image via Minecraft)

In Minecraft, Sharpness is the most generic yet strongest enchantment for melee weapons. It increases damage against all mob types in Minecraft. Sharpness leads to an increase of 3 damage every hit.

With enchantments, defeating any mob in Minecraft becomes a lot easier.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar