5 best Minecraft fishing mods in 2022

Fishing in Minecraft can be different things to different players, from a means to an end for acquiring fish to a relaxing way to pass the time.

Although fishing in Minecraft can be entertaining and beneficial, the base mechanic is relatively straightforward. There isn't a deep system when fishing, and the rewards are varied but unsurprising for the most part.

Fortunately, the game's modding community has come through with some truly impressive mods that can improve or completely revamp fishing in totality. Depending on a player's taste, mods can improve fishing in simple quality of lifeways or turn gameplay into an entirely new experience.

Minecraft: Top fishing mods to improve gameplay experience in 2022

5) Book Fishing by TrueRealCursed_Warrior

Book Fishing should please players looking for underwater treasure (Image via Mojang)

Players searching for treasure in Minecraft instead of fish may be pretty pleased with the mod Book Fishing, which adds a new loot table that includes many of the game's enchanted books.

Acquiring enchanted books through fishing was possible in the game before, but this mod expands the potential enchanted books that can be caught, with the best enchantments being more challenging to find.

However, Luck of the Sea enchantments on fishing rods will improve Minecraft players' chances at snagging these rare enchantment books. This can be a great way to get enchantments without ever needing to use an enchanting table or looting the books in a generated structure.

4) Fishing Made Better by TheAwesomeGem

Fishing Made Better turns fishing into a fun minigame (Image via Mojang)

Casting a fishing line out and pulling it up can be a bit boring of an activity for some Minecraft players. Compared to other titles, fishing is much more robust when actively reeling a fish or reacting to its bite.

By implementing the 'Fishing Made Better' mod, players can enjoy fishing as a minigame while introducing a little realism.

Distance and a player's fishing rod tension come into play when capturing their catch, like the fish swimming too far away or the player taking too long to pull them in can lead to the fish escaping.

This makes fishing much more engaging, and the mod even alters the behavior of fish to make them more challenging and rewarding to catch in Minecraft.

3) Fish Traps by Ktboogey

Fish traps of various durability catching fish passively (Image via Mojang)

For all of its upsides, fishing in Minecraft does require the player's active participation in most situations. However, more than a few mods allow players to catch fish passively and carry on with their business, collecting their catches over time instead of having to do all the work themselves.

One of the best mods in this department is Fish Traps, which provides different blocks players can create to catch fish automatically when placed in the water.

These traps come complete with other qualities based on the material they are made from and even bait to increase the speed at which Minecraft players accrue fish and treasures.

2) Advanced Fishing by Nightkosh

A table of catchable fish added by Advanced Fishing (Image via Mojang)

Despite Mojang's efforts to add more fish to Minecraft, the number available is still relatively small. With Advanced Fishing, 43 new fish can be introduced into the world, and not all of them can be caught from primary Overworld biomes.

Certain fish will only appear in specific liquids and biomes, and some are even catchable in the Nether by fishing in lava. To do so, Minecraft players will need to loot the mod's new Blaze Fishing Pole from Nether Fortresses, which can tolerate the extreme heat of lava to pull strange fish from its depths.

Once they have a Blaze Fishing Pole, there is a chance to find additional ones by lava fishing instead of relying on Nether Fortress chests. On a minor note, this mod also introduces a crafting recipe for luck potions that calls for the use of tropical fish.

1) Aquaculture 2 by Shadowclaimer/Girafi

Custom fishing lines and bobbers are the tip of the iceberg of Aquaculture 2 (Image via Mojang)

A mod that overhauls a considerable amount of fishing in Minecraft while presenting its custom content, Aquaculture is a must-have for fishing lovers. Players can catch over 30 new fish via fishing rods or capture them in the wild.

The new fishing rods feature customizable fishing lines and bobbers, complete with new equippable hooks and bait types. Players can even utilize a tackle box item to customize their fishing rod and store extra hooks and bait options on the fly.

Furthermore, this mod can convert fish into tasty fish filets, and new treasure items such as Neptunium gear can even be found. This gives a ton of additional incentives to fishing so that players won't get bored quickly racking up the new fish and treasure.

