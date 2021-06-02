5 best Minecraft floor designs for beginners

Once Minecraft players find an area of land they want to settle on in the Overworld, building a house is the next best step. Making that home one-of-a-kind that showcases the player's creativity and personality is a great way to add a personalized touch to the game.

By showcasing the creativity Minecraft allows players to have, there are many ways to make the floors of houses look different and beautiful.

Minecraft floor designs to try

Such designs add personality to the area (Image via Pinterest)

1) Checkered floors

These floors look and give the feel of fancier homes in Minecraft. They are made by two different blocks placed in alternative spaces.

Players will need the same amount of wood planks as log planks, if wood is used, or the same amount of both blocks being used. This adds a fancy or polished look to the floors.

Typically, the pattern is used in bathrooms, kitchens, or fancy rooms in a house, but it can be used anywhere. Wood is obtained by chopping down trees. While any material can be used for these floors, wood is the most common.

An eroding stone effect (Image via Reddit)

2) Stone floors

While these types of floors are mainly common in Minecraft mansions and strongholds, players can use them in their own homes. Stones come in a variety of forms and are obtained by mining.

To create an eroding stone effect, users can place down the flooring and randomly place different stones throughout the floor, giving a fancy effect.

Thank you for the kind words on my Minecraft house! Some things:



1) I use Bare Bones textures + BSL Shaders



2) I thought I'd only make one nice house inspired by MC YTers like SEVEN or ManDooMin, but my mental block lasted longer.



So I made a Koreatown w/ 5 shops + bonus. (1/) pic.twitter.com/My1iZ7paTy — uberchain (@uberchain) July 31, 2020

3) Carpet designs

Players can showc their personalities through the carpet (Image via Pinterest)

Carpet designs can spruce up any house with fluffy floors. Carpets are made from wool, which is gathered from shearing sheep in Minecraft.

Any design can be made with wool, and there are various colors offering a lot of creative designs and players the chance to showcase their personality through the carpet.

4) Colored glass

A different effect on floors, with some even being see-through (Image via Reddit)

Glass in Minecraft is acquired by getting sand with a shovel from desert biomes or anywhere near large bodies of water, then putting it into a stove with any type of fuel, like coal or wood. This will smelt the sand into glass.

To color the sand, players can use a crafting table and any color of dye, which can be obtained from different sources, such as black from octopi, yellow, red, pink and purple from flowers, and more. This will have a different effect on floors, and some may even be see-through.

5) Glazed terracotta

Terracotta is a colorful block available in a variety of colors (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Glazed terracotta in Minecraft is a bit harder to come by, but visiting certain villages is a way to find it. It can be used to create different designs and interesting patterns for floors and even walls.

Terracotta is a colorful block available in a variety of colors, from purple to blue to dark and lime green, and more.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.