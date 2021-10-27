5 best Minecraft house design blueprints for beginners

With so much content out there, inspiration for Minecraft houses can be hard to come by. This is especially true for beginners who may be unfamiliar with many of the game's mechanics.

Although it's relatively easy to build a basic house on the fly in Minecraft, a simple blueprint can go a long way and can allow even beginners to build something beautiful.

This guide will explore 5 amazing house designs that are perfect for Minecraft beginners due to their ease of construction and relatively cheap material cost.

Minecraft: 5 ideal house designs that require minimal resources and efforts

5) Starter Survival House

This is a great starter Minecraft survival house designed by popular YouTuber "Heyimrobby." The design consists of 2 floors and cleverly utilizes all space available to provide a surprisingly vast amount of storage and cooking capacity.

Materials of this house are also very cheap, requiring mostly wood and cobblestone. All in all, these blueprint designs make a solid choice for any Minecraft beginner in search of a starter house.

4) Large Wooden Survival House

In this video tutorial, Minecraft YouTuber RainbowGamerPE presents blueprint designs for a somewhat large wooden survival house.

This design is perfect for those in the early to mid stage of their survival experience. Something unique about this build is that it features an indoor farm, making food harvesting extremely convenient.

3) Cozy Survival Cottage

Here, Minecraft YouTuber Jolee documents how to build a cozy survival cottage. Although the cottage is rather large, it still has an extremely homely feel to it.

The vast amount of space makes this particular build a perfect choice for a joint survival world or when playing Minecraft survival servers with friends.

2) Starter House with Greenhouse

The blueprint, as showcased by Minecraft builder and YouTuber "Dio Rods," details a starter house with a connected greenhouse attached to its side.

Although the greenhouse will provide little functional use, it does provide players with a pleasant aesthetic. In terms of building materials, this house is very beginner-friendly and almost all of its required resources can be acquired easily.

1) Beginner Stone House

Beautiful and functional, this Minecraft house designed by YouTuber "LennyRandom" is one of the best choices for beginners.

Its functional but sturdy design will provide great protection from the elements and will also ensure better blast protection against creepers compared to other full wooden house designs on this list.

Most importantly for beginners is that this house design is not only beautiful, but also cheap. Utilizing cobblestone, players will be hard pressed to find blueprints for something that looks this good with such a low resource cost.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

These blueprints will go a long way in providing a warm and cozy home to players. With sturdy foundations and protective walls, these houses are more than capable of getting the job done.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul