5 best Minecraft house designs for the Nether

The Nether is a dangerous, fiery realm in Minecraft. Filled with oceans of lava and populated with a seemingly endless array of hostile mobs, Minecraft’s Nether doesn’t seem like it’d be a great place for a house.

Yet despite the realm’s hostility, many players have found ways to make the Nether home. One way to do this is by building houses. These can be used as bases, storage, or temporary homes. By keeping the constraints of the Nether in mind, players can build incredibly unique houses.

Here’s a list of the top five best Minecraft house designs for the Nether.

5 amazing Minecraft house designs for the Nether

5) Greg Builds' Nether house design

Whether it’s used for a base or storage space, this house design is perfect for Minecraft players who want to establish a presence in the game’s Nether. It features two floors connected by a ladder, and is built mainly out of materials found in the Nether.

4) Folli’s simple Nether starter house

This starter house is made mostly out of materials found in Minecraft’s crimson forests and warped forests. While these biomes are found in the Nether, players will need access to the Overworld as well if they wish to include this build’s more decorative elements.

3) AdieCraft’s Nether Lava Mill

This build incorporates the Nether’s abundance of lava into its design. Players who decide to build themselves this Lava Mill will need access to a source of lava as well as other materials from Minecraft’s Overworld and Nether.

This house also has a small patio, which can be both a scenic addition and strategic defense point.

2) IrieGenie’s cozy Nether base

This base is meant to be built in the Nether's warped forest biome. Unfortunately, players will need to gather materials from all over the realm for its completion. Cozy and comfortable, this Nether house has nearly everything players will need to survive and even includes a netherwart garden.

1) NotNotBrock's Nether starter base

Pretty and practical, this Nether house includes everything that players need to survive. It does have specific location requirements, though, as it’s built into the side of the Nether’s Basalt Delta biome.

Players will need a lot of basalt and blackstone blocks to build this, as well as some rarer materials from Minecraft’s Overworld and Nether realms.

No matter the preference, Minecraft's Nether can be a great place for players to build their ideal homes.

