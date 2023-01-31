5 best Minecraft igloo builds

If you're a Minecraft player, you've probably found yourself building a house at some point. This is one of the most popular builds in the game, and with good reason. They're easy to make and very cozy.

While tons of different types of houses can be created within Minecraft, one of the most unique houses to build is an igloo. In this blog post, we'll look at five different igloo builds that will get you started on your journey toward becoming a Minecraft pro builder!

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Fairy and 4 other Minecraft Igloos that are unique, and dazzle after building

5) Survival Igloo

The Survival Igloo is a great way to start your Minecraft adventure. It's a great place to build a base, store your supplies, or even shelter from the cold.

The first step in building this igloo is finding an area with scattered snow blocks (you can use a specific seed). Next is ensuring that all of your walls are covered with snow blocks. This is a straightforward build because it is easy to obtain snow in survival mode, making it a genuinely fantastic build for a survival server. The build was made by the famous YouTuber 'Mr. Mirror.'

4) Igloo Starter House

An igloo is a shelter built from blocks of snow. It can be built by placing blocks on top of each other until you create a dome-shaped structure, then hollowing out the inside, or keeping it hollow, to begin with, to make room for your furniture and crafting table.

Igloos are great for keeping warm during cold weather, and this specific one has wood trapdoors and planks around it to make it look a bit more like a home. This is a fantastic build for anyone just starting, made by the YouTuber 'TheMythicalSausage.'

3) Simple igloo

Building a simple igloo is another excellent way to start Minecraft building. The materials are easy to find, and the design is easy to replicate, so you can make plenty of these structures without spending too much time collecting supplies or thinking up new designs.

To build an igloo, start by collecting snow from the ground around you and crafting them into blocks. Once you've gathered enough snow blocks, it's easy enough; all you have to do is follow the video above. The build has a cute little snowman stationed in front of the igloo, which you'll have to find a pumpkin to make. This igloo tutorial was made by the YouTuber 'Folli.'

2) Fairy Igloo

The fairy igloo is excellent for those who want to build an easy-to-maintain home in Minecraft. The structure is small enough to be built quickly, but it can still hold plenty of items for later use. It also has plenty of decorations that make it look and feel like home!

This igloo has a fireplace built inside, with a cute chimney coming out the top. This is a gorgeous build made by the YouTuber Laya Minecraft.

1) Modern Igloo

The Modern Igloo is built out of snow, just like all the other builds, but it uses ice as windows, which is incredibly unique. This is a much more giant igloo than the others on the list and could host enough room for anyone looking to make an igloo with an attic.

This is an incredible build but a bit hard to pull off in survival mode. It's hard to make because a player can only get ice in Minecraft by breaking ice blocks with a silk touch. Players looking to do this can follow the tutorial here. This build was made by the YouTuber Skrynnik Dima.

