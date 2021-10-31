5 best Minecraft inventory shortcuts you need to know

Minecraft is a huge sandbox game where the players can do whatever they desire. With the help of blocks, tools, and a few items, the possibilities are almost endless. Because there are so many obtainable items in the game, players sometimes have a hard time managing their inventory.

Especially during a long mining session, managing the inventory becomes tough. However, there are a handful of shortcuts that many Minecraft beginners are unaware of. These basic shortcuts can immensely help the player to keep their inventory organized.

Best Minecraft inventory shortcuts

5) Quickly move items

Instantly move items by pressing shift+right-click (Image via Minecraft)

This is a very simple and commonly used inventory shortcut. Items can be moved from the inventory to a storage block by pressing shift+right click on it. If the player hasn't opened any storage blocks, the item will be moved to the topmost inventory slot available.

4) Throwing items

Usually, if the player wants to throw a single item from a stack, they would pick one out and then toss it. However, they can instantly drop a single item by hovering their cursor over it and pressing Q.

If they want to quickly throw an entire stack of items which is not on their hot bar, they can do so by putting their cursor on that stack and pressing crouch + Q.

3) Double click to recall items

Items can be recalled by double clicking (Image via Minecraft)

When there are too many different items in the inventory, players often have trouble managing them and end up having the same type in multiple slots. This takes up extra space.

They can recall up to a stack of the same item anywhere in their inventory by selecting that item and left-clicking twice.

2) Dividing items

Dividing items is easy with this shortcut (Image via Minecraft)

There are two different ways of dividing a stack of items in the inventory. Players can place one item per slot by holding the right-click and dragging their mouse over the slots. They can also equally divide the items by dragging and holding the left click button with a selected stack of items.

1) Quickly move stacks of an item

If a player wants to move multiple stacks of an item from their inventory to a chest or any other storage block, there's a shortcut for it. By pressing and holding the Shift key and rapidly clicking the left-click, players can move stacks of the same items.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

