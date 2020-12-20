5 best Minecraft island seeds for 1.16

Minecraft islands are patches of land surrounded by water, and lots of players enjoy creating survival worlds on islands to challenge themselves.

Using a seed that generates an island far from normal land is a perfect way for Minecraft players to challenge themselves. On a deserted island, they must strategize ways to not run out of resources. This could be through mining, farming, fishing, and more.

With such limited room, players also need to be careful when building their base to ensure they do not take up too much space. If anyone is up to the challenge, here are some of the favored Minecraft island seeds for version 1.16.

Five most suitable Minecraft 1.16 island seeds

#5 - -83226092

Image via Minecraft

This lonely village seed has quite a lot of potential. Luckily, players do not have to make a big trek to reach the island; they will spawn right on it. Even though the island is relatively small, there are tons of resources to be found. Multiple small caves are located around the island, all filled with coal and iron.

Inside the village, a chest can be found that is full of food. There are also tons of beds and a blast furnace. Not to forget all of the useful trades villagers have to offer.

As for mobs, this island has quite a lot. With a beehive settled in one of the trees, honey can easily be found. The village also has a cattle and horse farm.

#4 - -8728062685661305102

Image via Minecraft

This elaborate island-system seed is both beautiful and plentiful.

This Minecraft seed consists of many small islands surrounded by a warm ocean biome. Each island is small but mighty, each fit with tons of resources. Many ravines can be found near the spawn of this seed, some on land and some underwater. Some players may even stumble upon an abandoned mineshaft.

With each island being within swimming distance from each other, players could build beautiful bridges connecting them. Between the islands, players will find lots of underwater coral reefs. One island even has a shipwreck with a chest full of emeralds, iron, and lapis.

#3 - 1059970813767211991

Image via Minecraft

This icy Minecraft seed is quite the opposite of the last one. Players will spawn in a matrix of islands with tons of icebergs and ice spikes sticking out of the ocean.

A shipwreck can be found on a nearby island, with a chest on board containing a lot of iron, emeralds, lapis, and a bottle 'o enchanting.

Many different caves and ravines are scattered across the islands, many of which have their own biomes. Players can find islands that have a birch forest, mushroom forest, mountains, and more.

#2 - -6852036065400761728

Image via Minecraft

This island seed makes for a challenging Minecraft survival experience. The islands on these seeds are small and quite far apart.

With only a few trees on each island, it will take longer to get resources than it usually would, but that's what a challenge is all about. Players need not worry, though. A typical land is not too far away if they need some extra help.

#1 - 6950385622658651799

Image via Minecraft

Who doesn't love spawning right next to a very rare biome?

In this Minecraft seed, players will spawn on a small island that is only a few blocks away from a large mushroom island. While the mushroom island does not give great resources, such as wood, it is pretty cool to spawn right near. On the bright side, players will spawn on a much smaller island with a few trees, so this seed can still be used as a survival island.

A large savanna biome island can be found nearby, with a plentiful village right in the middle.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer, and it is an individual's choice to select one or the other according to his/her preference)