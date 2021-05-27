Minecraft players may enter seeds in the game to generate a unique type of world. Seeds are specific codes that players can input when creating a world so that they spawn in a desired landscape with certain desirable features to work with.

Seeds are usually alphanumeric and can only be entered once, so players should be careful when entering them. Whether they are making them up or typing in a specific seed, even one letter or number off can change the whole world generation and player spawn.

Every seed is unique to its own world. No seed will have the same features as another and once a seed is entered, it cannot be changed. It's something akin to being born in the real world.

Players can enter seeds to spawn them near certain biomes. Different biomes in Minecraft have specific resources that are unique to them. Players can enter seeds to spawn near these biomes to find resources they want to work with.

In this article, players will learn about the 5 best Minecraft Java edition seeds for mountains.

Minecraft seeds to spawn in mountain biomes

Dark Mountain

Seed: 4006

(Image via Minecraftseedhq)

When entering this seed, players will spawn in between an extreme hills mountains biome and a dark forest biome. Players will notice a plains village to the South of them if they travel in that direction.

This biome is rich in emeralds and players will also be able to explore the mountains.

Lava Mountain

Seed: -123459888

(Image via minecraftseeds)

This Minecraft seed will spawn players just south of a huge mountain with lava spewing down its side. Players will find themselves not too far from a village with lots of good starting materials as well.

There is a large ravine on the other side of the mountain rich with coal and lots of iron for players to make themselves a set of armor and mining materials.

Snowy Mountains

Seed: -2030265030

(Image via Minecraftvillageseeds)

This Minecraft seed will spawn players in a snowy mountain biome. Players will not see many trees here, and there is not that much wildlife here due to the cold temperature.

Players can find lots of good loot inside of these mountains and they are packed with caves that reach some of the lowest depths.

Mountain over Village

Seed: 121707886

(Image via Minecraftseedhq)

Upon entering this seed players will find themselves spawning at the entrance of a village, but if they look up they will see a huge mountain right over them. This mountain goes up pretty high, and it will take a lot of climbing to get to the top.

Players will also find emeralds inside this mountain and loot inside village chests.

In the clouds

Seed: 2070558

(Image via Minecraftseedhq)

This Minecraft seed will spawn players on top of a really high mountain in the game. Players will spawn right near cloud level, so they should be really careful not to fall off.

On the ground near the mountain, players will find a savanna village packed with lots of starter loot for the player to take with them on their mining journey.

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Minecraft section improve. Take a 30sec survey, now!