5 best Minecraft mobs with unique powers

While exploring the different dimensions of Minecraft, players will come across various mobs. There are over 40 mobs capable of spawning naturally in the game.

Players can categorize mobs into three types: hostile, passive and neutral. Passive mobs are peaceful and will never attack players, whereas neutral mobs will attack players if provoked. Hostile mobs will always try to attack players.

In Minecraft, every mob is special and has unique abilities. This article showcases five Minecraft mobs with awesome powers.

Mobs with unique powers in Minecraft

5) Elder guardians

An elder guardian (Image via Minecraft)

Elder guardians are the protectors of beautiful ocean monuments. These aquatic mobs spawn only in ocean monuments and every ocean monument has three elder guardians.

Elder guardians have a special ability that prevents players from breaking blocks in ocean monuments. It applies mining fatigue to all players within a 50-block radius. Players will have to defeat all three elder guardians to create prismarine farms.

4) Evokers

Evokers are an illager-type mob that spawns in woodland mansions and during pillager raids. Unlike pillagers and vindicators, evokers don't rely on traditional weapons like crossbows or axes. They can use magical attacks and summon powerful vexes to attack their foes.

Evokers also have a hidden ability to change a sheep's color by casting a spell and making "wololo" sounds.

3) Shulkers

A shulker (Image via Minecraft)

Shulkers drop one of the most useful items in Minecraft. By killing shulkers, players can get shulker shells, which are used for shulker boxes. Shulkers have a special ability to teleport away from players like endermen can. If a player continuously does melee attacks on a shulker in defense mode, it will teleport away from the player.

Shulkers can also apply Levitation status effects on players by attacking them with shulker bullets. One shulker bullet applies Levitation for 10 seconds.

2) Ender dragons

Ender Dragon (Image via Minecraft)

The ender dragon, the final boss of Minecraft, is among the strongest mobs in Minecraft. It can attack players in more than one way. The ender dragon can launch players into the sky, deal knockback damage and use magic attacks.

While flying, the ender dragon will shoot fireballs at the player from time to time. These balls will spread across the ground and rise as purple particles that will damage any player who stays in their path. Players can banish the particles by using glass bottles to contain the dragon's breath.

1) The Wither

The Wither (Image via Minecraft)

The Wither is arguably the most powerful mob in Minecraft. It has the ability to shoot explosive skulls at players and other mobs. When a wither skull hits a player, it will have a damage of four hearts and inflict Wither II effect for 10 to 40 seconds.

In Bedrock Edition, the Wither boss can dash at high speed from one location to another. Bedrock players also have to worry about the wither skeletons it spawns at 50% health.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Sabine Algur