5 best Minecraft modpacks for mini-games

Minecraft mods come in all shapes and sizes, and with almost 90,000 user-uploaded mods on CurseForge alone, there's definitely no shortage to choose from.

Although there are countless genres of Minecraft mods that exist, one of the most popular types is those which add mini-games to Minecraft multiplayer.

These mods can be installed to create a Minecraft server that has lots of different "mini games", such as BedWars, Block Hunt, and much more.

Top 5 best modpacks for Minecraft minigames

5) Stev's Flan Minigames

This modpack was created specifically to be used on private servers. Although somewhat small, it makes a great choice to install on a Minecraft modded server.

In terms of features, this modpack has some of the most popular mods to improve server performance, expand on redstone mechanics, and even add new weapons to the game.

4) Fortnite BattleCraft

This mod was created specifically to combine two of the most popular multiplayer games in existence, Minecraft and Fortnite.

Thanks to this interesting and highly unique modpack, players can enjoy epic Fortnite battle royale style matches directly on Minecraft. Furthermore, this mod goes as far as implementing all of the weapons, blueprints, vehicles, and even the classic Fortnite hang-glider into Minecraft.

3) Odacre's Multiplayer PvP pack 2

Due to being so useful when setting up a Minecraft PvP server, this modpack has racked up over 6,000 unique downloads during its lifespan.

In terms of content, this mod allows players to participate in a variety of different premade PvP based gamemodes. More specifically, these gamemodes are: elimination, team deathmatch, and skirmish minigames.

2) Loot Games

Loot Games is an interesting modpack that features an assortment of different built-in minigames.

The concept of this mod is fairly simple: it adds a new structure to the world, which can be found underground. Inside this structure, players can complete different minigames in order to earn epic loot.

Be warned, however, that playing these games is not without risk. A loss will certainly result in a harsh punishment that won't soon be forgotten.

1) Challenger Minigame Modpack

This modpack is particularly perfect for anyone looking to create their own minigame. It was designed with full customizability in mind, such that it can easily be tweaked and modified to suit several different needs.

For those wondering just what's so customizable and unique regarding this modpack, here is a list of its features:

User-customized rules

User-customized map

Interchangeable Lucky blocks

Full compatibility with many of the most popular Minecraft mods

Interchangeable NPC skins

Customizeable NPC trades

