5 best Minecraft servers for minigames (2021)

Minecraft minigames servers are highly exciting and can provide enough content to entertain for hours on end.

Some of the most popular and well-known minigames are Skywars, Bedwars, Hide and Seek, Murder Mystery, Block Hunt, and Capture the Flag.

Those looking for a great minigames server to play do not need to look any further. This guide will highlight five of the absolute best and most fun Minecraft servers for minigames to play on right now.

Five best Minecraft minigames servers

5.) Mox MC

Server IP Address: moxmc.net

Mox MC is a brilliant Minecraft server with many minigames to play (Image via Blogger)

This server is highly popular and offers a variety of different minigames to play. Some of the most played minigames on this server include Bedwars, Capture the Flag, Minecraft Prisons, Cops and Robbers, Parkour, Dropper, Mazes, and more.

Also, with 50,000 discord members and new minigames always being added, Mox MC is a perfect choice for anyone looking for a Minecraft minigames server.

4.) CubeCraft

Server IP Address: play.cubecraft.net

Cubecraft is one of the most popular Minecraft minigames servers that offers the best game modes like Skywars, Spleef, EggWars, Survival Games and many more.

Another cool thing about CubeCraft is that it is available on Minecraft Java Edition and Minecraft Bedrock Edition. This means that absolutely anyone with a copy of Minecraft can connect to this amazing minigames server.

3.) Mineplex

Server IP Address: mineplex.com

Mineplex was once the most popular Minecraft server to ever exist. Although not quite in its prime, this server is still pretty epic and offers a variety of minigames to play that are brilliant fun.

Although new minigames are still being added to Mineplex, currently, the most popular games are Block Hunt, Cake Wars, Survival Games, Arcade, and Skywars.

2.) Blocks MC

Server IP Address: purpleore.net

BlocksMC is another great Minecraft minigames server. It has many unique games to play, the most popular of which are Bedwars, Skywars, Eggwars, 1v1, TNT tag, and kit-pvp.

Furthermore, this server is also cracked. This means absolutely anyone can join, even if they do not have an official copy of Minecraft. All in all, this server offers a solid range of games that are easy to understand and is a great choice to play.

1.) Hypixel

Server IP Address: hypixel.net

Hypixel is currently the most popular server in all of Minecraft. Much of its popularity comes from its custom minigames that cannot be found on any other server.

The most popular minigame on Hypixel currently is Skyblock, which rakes in over 100,000 players at peak times. If Hypixel Skyblock was a server by itself, it would still be the most popular server in all of Minecraft by about five times over.

It's not just Skyblock that's popular on Hypixel, however. This server also offers many other great games like Murder Mystery, Bedwars, Build Battle, UHC, Skywars, and much more.

Edited by Rohit Mishra