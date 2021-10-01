5 best Minecraft modpacks for quests

Minecraft modpacks combine a variety of Minecraft mods and often tweak their settings to ensure compatibility. The Minecraft modding scene has grown in popularity over the years, with some mods and modpacks accumulating millions of unique downloads.

Often drawing inspiration from Minecraft RPG, one of the most popular types of modpacks are the ones that add new quests, along with a host of other features like worlds, mobs, blocks and more.

5 best Minecraft modpacks that offer amazing quests

Featuring adventures of epic proportions, the list below will highlight 5 of the best Minecraft modpacks that add thrilling quests for players to complete.

5) Better Minecraft Modpack

Often tabled as "Minecraft v2", Better Minecraft Modpack sets out to add a variety of new features to classic Minecraft that emulates a vanilla feeling.

One of the flagship features of this vast modpack are the huge variety of rewarding quests, each presenting their own storyline for players to complete.

However, quests are just one of many new features added by this modpack. Additionally, 5 entirely new dimensions are added for players to explore; complete with new mobs, blocks, bosses, and more.

4) Roguelike Adventures and Dungeons

As its name suggests, Roguelike Adventures and Dungeons sets out to expand upon the very basic dungeons mechanics in classic Minecraft. There's a bunch of new content added with this modpack, but some of the most notable include: new structures, mobs, weapons, gear, and of course, quests.

In terms of quest content, players can expect to encounter a wide variety of unique quests that set out to present new challenges, and act as a guide through the game.

3) Medieval Minecraft

Medieval Minecraft offers 6 entirely-new dimensions, new bosses; with a distinct thirst and stamina system. It is undoubtedly one of the best Minecraft modpacks that is bursting with content.

Those looking for quests will not be disappointed either. This modpack adds a variety of new quests that not only add to the storyline, but help guide players through new content in a helpful manner.

2) MC Eternal

Built from the ground up with a quest system in mind, MC Eternal adds a mind-boggling 750 unique quests to Minecraft.

By completing each of these quests, players will be rewarded on a scale that correlates with the individual difficulty of the quest completed. In Leighman's terms, the more difficult a quest is, the better rewarded a player will be for completing it.

This modpack adds more than just quests to the game. MC Enteral is somewhat of a "kitchen-sink" pack, blending a wide range of fresh new content together. Some of the most interesting amongst those include funky new Minecraft mechanics such as magic, automation, and science.

1) Forever Stranded

Forever stranded boasts over 1.6 million downloads (Image via CurseForge)

Clocking in with an impressive 1.6 million downloads, players of the 'Forever Stranded' modpack take on the role of an astronaut, who is stranded upon a foreign planet.

The modpack comes complete with an in-depth quest system to help guide players' survival. Only those brave enough to complete the main questline will be able to uncover the truths of this cursed planet.

Although extremely rewarding, readers should note that this modpack is extremely challenging. The environment is far from welcoming, the difficulty is naturally set to hardcore, and there are many hostile threats that lurk around.

