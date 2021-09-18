5 best Minecraft mods for bosses

Bosses are not a new concept within Minecraft. The infamous Ender Dragon was first added back in the beta 1.9 pre-release 4 version of Minecraft, which is now over a decade old.

As of today, there are 4 bosses within vanilla Minecraft. These are: The Illager Patrol, The Elder Guardian, The Wither, and The Ender Dragon.

Although there are already a few bosses within the base game, players may find themselves wanting more. It is possible to add many more bosses to Minecraft using mods. This article will showcase five of the best Minecraft mods that add new bosses to the classic game.

Best Mods for Minecraft that add new bosses

5) Modular Bosses

Download Here

Modular Bosses is a highly configurable boss mod designed for players who love the RPG experience within Minecraft.

The mod adds 8 unique bosses, all of which have unique traits. For example, one of the bosses within this mod is called “The Sand Worm” which will eat the player. For the player to survive against this boss, they must escape the worm’s stomach by traversing through a huge maze filled with mobs.

The exemplary level of detail and creativity is what makes the Modular Bosses mod one of the greatest mods for bosses in Minecraft.

4) Lycanites Mobs

Download Here

The Lycanites mod is widely considered to be one of the best mods for both bosses and mobs. Aside from adding over 100 hostile and friendly mobs, this mod also adds 3 ultra difficult bosses which will prove quite a challenge for players to defeat.

Bosses added by this mod have multiple phases and can be difficult even for veteran Minecraft players. This mod is great for those craving a real challenge!

3) Mowzie’s Mobs

Download Here

Mowzie's Mobs for Minecraft adds multiple bosses to the game. The main selling point of this mod is that the AI for each of the bosses is far more advanced than most other mods. Combined with fantastic mob design, animations, and attacks, this mod offers a pleasant experience to any player craving an exciting boss fight or two.

2) CyclopsTek

Download Here

This lightweight mod is smaller than many of the others listed and serves one purpose: adding bulky cyclops bosses to Minecraft.

These cyclops bosses spawn on their own islands, which are located in the oceans. Players brave enough to approach these islands will eventually be greeted with terrifying screeching, meaning a cyclops nearby has detected an intruder.

This boss is tough and has many abilities, but will drop an array of powerful loot if defeated. Minecrafters are advised to approach with caution and use their best gear!

1) Twilight Forest

Download Here

Twilight forest is undoubtedly one of the most popular mods to ever be created for Minecraft, boasting over 50 million downloads throughout its lifetime.

In terms of gameplay, this mod adds an entirely new dimension to Minecraft. Inside this alternative dimension, players can come across a plethora of new mobs and bosses.

What's more is that each different biome within the new dimension has a unique boss, each with their own set of abilities that are relevant to their native biome. Readers who enjoy the Minecraft Horror genre should definitely give this mod a go.

Also Read

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer only. Opinions of others may differ.

Edited by Atul S