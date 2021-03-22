5 best Minecraft mods for building in 2021

Over time, Minecraft can feel a little boring and limiting. At times, the blocks present in the game are not enough to express a player's creativity.

It's why Minecraft building mods are such a great feature. They open new doors for creativity. There are various types of building mods available for Minecraft. Some mods add new ways of building things, while others add new blocks and items to the game.

There are mods for adding build commands, copying buildings, pasting buildings, removing water and lava from the world. Some mods may not be compatible with each other. Players must make sure that the mods installed can support each other.

Here are the top five Minecraft mods for building. Using these mods, players can play with their ideas without any limits.

5 best Minecraft mods for building

#5 - Ore Excavation Mod

Ore Excavation is a Minecraft utility mod that adds many mining features to the game. It is one of the most downloaded Minecraft mods on curse forge. Using Ore Excavation Mod, players can mine entire ore veins, chop down full trees, shear all leaves or any type of tool-based action in one go.

Ore Excavation Mod makes mining and gathering resources easy in Minecraft. This way, players won't have to spend time on resources and will be allowed to focus on building.

#4 - Astral Sorcery

Image via Astral Sorcery

As the name suggests, this mod focuses on magic based on constellations and harnessing the power of starlights. This mod completely changes the vanilla Minecraft and adds new blocks, structures, items, abilities, and features.

Astral Sorcery is one of the best magic mods in Minecraft. There are various interesting items in this mod, such as astral tome, ancients shrines, aquamarine, celestial crystals, and more. Players can use their creativity to build things with new blocks in this mod.

#3 - MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod

Image via YouTube/MrCrayfish

MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod adds over 80 types of unique furniture to Minecraft. There are furniture types for bedrooms, bathrooms, living rooms, gardens, and more.

MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod lets players add a realistic touch to the game. Minecraft builders love building cities and towns, but these houses and towers are often empty from inside. This mod helps bring life to these empty rooms.

#2 - Schematica

Image via YouTube/Trek

Schematica is a popular schematic mod used by all types of builders in Minecraft. Schematica makes building the same things easy. Players can create schematics for any building and then recreate it anywhere, block by block. It creates a holograph of the area selected for easier rebuilding.

These schematics can be saved as a file and shared among different worlds. Using schematic, players can copy structures from a different world as well. For newer versions, players can use litematica.

#1 - WorldEdit

Image via YouTube/GeminiTay

Using WorldEdit, players can copy and paste any structure in Minecraft. WorldEdit is simple-to-use, and with a little experience, players can change their entire world. It comes with many helpful commands for fixing and creating many things in Minecraft.

WorldEdit helps in building large mountains, oceans, castles and anything that's on a massive scale. It is one of the oldest and most trusted mods in the Minecraft Community.