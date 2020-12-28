5 best Minecraft mods for building

Building is an essential part of Minecraft that many players enjoy doing, but what if it could be made easier?

Many different Minecraft mods assist players when building. These are files that can be added to the game to offer more features in the game. This can be simple commands or entirely new mobs and quests.

There are many popular Minecraft building mods out there, giving players the ability to build maps, that would typically take months to complete, in a matter of days.

Top five mods for building in Minecraft

#5 - Fast Building mod

This mod is incredibly simple but quite useful when building. The Fast Building mod allows gamers to place blocks in a straight line until their inventory runs out of blocks.

This mod is perfect for those building very large walls.

#4 - ModernArch

ModernArch is an essential Minecraft mod for all builders out there. It adds modern furniture to the game to help make builds more realistic and detailed.

Gamers need to keep in mind that this mod is purely for decoration, and it is not possible to craft any of these furniture blocks.

#3 - VoxelSniper

VoxelSniper is a useful long-range map editing mod for Minecraft. It allows players to replace and add blocks using different tools, such as arrows and gun powder.

VoxelSniper is a perfect mod for players who plan on building huge maps with lots of detail.

#2 - WorldPainter

WorldPainter is much more than just a mod. It allows players to design their own world using tools similar to an online paint program, then inject the painted world into Minecraft itself.

This mod is perfect for making vast landscapes.

#1 - WorldEdit

With over 11 million downloads, it is quite apparent that WorldEdit is one of the most popular and well-known Minecraft mods in existence. It allows builders to generate blocks using math equations, paint blocks, copy and paste builds, terraform, and much more.

WorldEdit is a necessity for every Minecraft builder.

