5 best Minecraft mods for custom weapons

There are several different types of mods that players can download for Minecraft. Players can download weapon mods to add new weapons into their Minecraft world or alter the weapons they already have.

With there being lots of different mods available for download, players may not know the best weapon mods for Minecraft. This article will tell players the five best weapon mods to download in Minecraft!

Top 5 Minecraft weapon mods

1) Age of weapons

Age of weapons mod (Image via Minecraft)

Age of weapons is one of the most extensive weapon mods that players can download in Minecraft. This mod adds nearly 300 additional items to the player's Minecraft world, giving them a wide range of weapons to choose from and interact with.

2) Better guns for "TheGunMod"

Better guns for TheGunMod (Image via Minecraft)

This mod introduces players to over 30 new guns for them to test out! These guns are very easily craftable, and they give Minecraft more of a futuristic approach. This mod even adds ammunition that players will need to use to fuel up their weapons.

3) Weapons+

Weapons+ mod thumbnail (Image via Turtle Taylen on Youtube)

Weapons+ is one of the best weapon mods for players to download to Minecraft. Rocket launchers, SMGs, assault rifles, snipers, any gun variant the player can think of is included in this mod.

Tons of new weapons are included in this mod. Players can even test out energy weapons in this mod, making their world way ahead of time.

4) Skyrim MC

Skyrim downloadable mod (Image via Minecraft)

This mod aims to make a collaboration between Minecraft and Skyrim as best as possible. Players will be able to craft many of the weapons they see in Skyrim by using elements from the game.

For Skyrim fans and Elder Scrolls lovers, this is the ideal mod to install!

5) Star Wars mod

Minecraft Starwars mod (Image via Minecraft)

For Star Wars lovers, this is the perfect mod to download! This mod adds weapons to the game and lots of other Star Wars gear that players can interact with.

Players can see lots of the Star Wars weapons in their Minecraft world as if they were in the actual movie!

What is a Mod?

Mods are downloadable content that Minecraft players can install to alter their world or add additional items into their game. The word "mod" is short for modification. Some mods can make a tiny change, or it can make the game look different.

Before downloading mods, players should ensure that they have adequate space on their devices to support the mod. Sometimes mods can take up a large amount of space and cause the device to crash if they are too big.

This problem is commonly seen in lower-end devices. Players should be sure that their device can withstand the download and copy any important files in case of corruption.

