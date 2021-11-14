5 best Minecraft mods to enhance villagers

Minecraft has quite a few passive mobs, one of which is villagers. They are arguably one of the most helpful mobs in the game as they can be converted into traders.

However, since the Minecraft 1.14 Village & Pillage update, villagers haven't changed at all, and they are most likely going to be the same for a long time. Using mods, players can add new features that will make their interaction with villagers more fun.

Mods for accentuating villagers in Minecraft

5) Talking Villagers

This is a simple mod that adds voice lines to villagers. When passing next to them, villagers will greet the player or have a small talk with them. The developers have planned a lot of features for this mob such as snorting sound effects.

4) Millenaire

This mod completely changes the villages and their inhabitants. The village structures are quite different from the normal ones and look a lot better.

After installing this mod, the villagers in Minecraft will be replaced with new villager NPCs that are more human-like. Players can help the mob grow by trading new items like Indian food or statues with them.

3) More Villagers

A florist (Image via Minecraft/CurseForge)

As of version 1.17, Minecraft has quite a few traders. However, with the More Villagers mod, players can add a ton of new professions for this mob. This will immensely help in gathering items in survival mode. A few of the villager professions in this mod are florists, engineers, and enderologists.

2) Guard Villagers

A guard (Image via Mojang/CurseForge)

Simplifying the player's task, this mod makes the villagers defend the villages. Minecraft has iron golems for this purpose, but sometimes, they might not be able to defend against the ferocious mobs, especially when the world difficulty is set to hard.

Players can make new guards by shift+right clicking on an unemployed villager or a nitwit.

1) Easy Villagers

This mod brings game-changing features that make dealing with villagers a lot easier. The mob can be carried as an item. Players can also place them inside a block and have the whole thing in their inventory.

There are different blocks for villagers with different professions, and there is a breeder block as well. There are many more features available in this mod.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

