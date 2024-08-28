5 best Minecraft mods for scary mobs

Minecraft is a surprisingly scary game. Creepers can silently approach players before making their iconic hiss noise and exploding, while cave sounds can be downright chilling to hear. It should come as no surprise that there are no shortage of horror mods that aim to take this terrifying foundation and build on it.

This article lists five of the best and scariest horror mods in Mojang's sandbox masterpiece, along with what makes them so unsettling.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 of the scariest mods for Minecraft mobs

1) From the Fog

Trending

Creator: LunarEclipseStudios

LunarEclipseStudios Latest game version: 1.20.6

1.20.6 Modloader(s): Fabric, Forge, NeoForge, Quilt

Fabric, Forge, NeoForge, Quilt Link: https://modrinth.com/datapack/from-the-fog

Herobrine is a name able to cause chills in even the toughest of Minecraft players. This entity is one of the oldest internet horror legends out there.

Born from an anonymous post on 4chan, Minecraft's Herobrine is said to be the now deceased brother of the game's original creator, Notch, and is a version of Steve with empty, white eyes.

From the Fog is an attempt at a faithful recreation of the original Herobrine myth. Players will be haunted by sourceless footsteps, strange structures, and the sight of glowing white eyes on the horizon. While off by default, the mod can be set to allow Herobrine to do things as drastic as crash the game or burn down wooden survival bases, adding to the feeling of a slowly escalating threat.

2) Cave Dweller Reimagined

A cave dweller standing in a cave (Image via Mojang)

Creator: idk_someguy

idk_someguy Latest game version: 1.20.1

1.20.1 Modloader(s): Forge

Forge Link: https://www.curseforge.com/minecraft/mc-mods/cave-dweller-reimagined

There are few horror mods as iconic as the Cave Dweller. In fact, this fan creature is so well known that any horror mod that adds a loud, jumpscare-driven entity are often referred to as being Cave Dweller knockoffs.

This mastered version of the mod combines The Cave Dweller Evolved mod by SilverDX with the Enhanced Cave Noise mod by Schpalrbo. On their own, the mods were incompatible, which is what idk_someguy managed to sort out in this release.

Cave Dweller Reimagined contains a model for the cave dweller entity with a much more bestial, predatory look. The piercing white eyes contrast with its bloody teeth and abyss-like maw in a truly spine-shivering way.

3) Horror Cryptid: Sasquatch

A bigfoot mob standing in the woods (Image via Mojang)

Creator: TortuDragon

TortuDragon Latest game version: 1.20.1

1.20.1 Modloader(s): Forge

Forge Link: https://www.curseforge.com/minecraft/mc-mods/horror-cryptid-sasquatch

The Sasquatch is inarguably the most iconic cryptid. This entity, which also goes by the names Bigfoot, Wood Ape, or Wildman, is an impossibly tall, hairy, feral humanoid that resembles some sort of great ape. Some tales tell of an isolationist creature that tries to avoid prying eyes, while others tell of a more aggressive, animalistic beast.

This mod, interestingly enough, tackles both versions of the beast. It starts off quite passive and becomes more aggressive as players bother it. The idea of there being a disturbingly large, strong, and fast monster on the prowl takes the game's already dangerous nights and makes them truly horrifying. Players might even find the remains of other explorers in these wicked woods.

The mod page specifically recommends using some sort of Minecraft shader, like Insanity or Spooklementary, as some of its mechanics are built around the limited nighttime visibility they offer.

4) The Box of Horrors

Creator: Gusutab0

Gusutab0 Latest game version: 1.20.1

1.20.1 Modloader(s): Forge

Forge Link: https://modrinth.com/mod/the-box-of-horrors

The Box of Horrors mod stands out from the rest by introducing a number of iconic horror characters for players to contend with and fight against. This list includes well-known game characters like Pyramid Head, Ao Oni's monster, and Springtrap, as well as internet creepypasta characters such as Siren Head, Jeff the Killer, and Ben Drowned, and even cryptids like the Wendigo and Mothman.

Needing to balance all of these different and unique threats makes The Box of Horrors different and much scarier than many other horror-themed Minecraft mods out there.

5) Horror Elements mod

One of the new structures found in this mod (Image via Mojang)

Creator: predator97427fr

predator97427fr Latest game version: 1.20.1

1.20.1 Modloader(s): Forge

Forge Link: https://www.curseforge.com/minecraft/mc-mods/horror-elements-mod

The Horror Elements mod introduces new decorative items intended to make horror-themed Minecraft builds much easier to create. For example, players can find bloody signs, corpses, and blood splatters among the new additions, all of which make these construction projects easier and better looking.

The mod also introduces seven new Minecraft structures that will generate throughout the world. Each of them consists of different decorative horror elements.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback