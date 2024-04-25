When was Herobrine removed from Minecraft

For players who were active in the Minecraft community in 2010, Herobrine was a terrifying presence, even though he was never actually coded into the game. Made popular due to a community-made creepasta, Herobrine has become a legend whose popularity exceeds the boundaries of Minecraft.

.Herobrine's name first surfaced in the community over a decade ago. But since references to it frequently appear in forum posts and YouTube videos, even new players are acquainted with this sinister figure.

Athough the malevolent entity that has haunted Minecraft for years was never officially part of the game, developers mentioned removing it in Java Alpha 1.0.16_02. But the tale doesn't end there. Read below to find out more about Herobrine and its history in Minecraft.

Exploring the Alleged Removal of Herobrine from Minecraft

Expand Tweet

Being a sandbox game where players are free to explore, build, and battle mobs, Minecraft is far from being a horror game experience. The closest it gets to being a horror game is when a player runs out of torches deep in a cave while the creepy soundtrack is playing.

Throughout the past decade of gaming, the Legend of Herobrine, the ultimate villain, has instilled fear in every player who has encountered his story.

Although this fearsome entity was never officially part of the game and the developers have repeatedly reinforced this statement, change logs of game launcher version 2.2.176x included the removal of Herobrine from version Java Alpha 1.0.16_02.

Since then, there have been multiple instances of Herobrine being mentioned in the patch notes of updates, including 1.20, stating that Herobrine was removed. The name has also surfaced in the patch notes of a Scrolls update, another game developed by Mojang Studios.

Many have concluded that since Herobrine was never truly part of the game, the developers mentioned its removal in several patch notes to keep the story alive. Doing so also informs new players about the ultimate villain in the game's history.

Herobrine's origin and alleged initial sightings

An upscaled image of Herobrine's initial sighting (Image via Mojang)

Initially popularized back in 2010, the tale claimed that Herobrine was an alias of Minecrat creator Notch's deceased brother, who was endowed with the ability to construct unusual structures and possess in-game mobs.

One of the earliest images of this villain emerged on 4chan, posted by an anonymous user who purportedly encountered a mysterious entity that vanished upon approach.

Soon after, others began sharing their accounts of encountering the figure, resembling Steve but with glowing eyes. At that time, streamers contributed to the story's popularity by showcasing their gameplay encounters with the creepypasta by modifying in-game textures.

Due to the story's popularity, modders did not hesitate to create mods featuring Herobrine, some of which are still updated for the latest versions of Minecraft.

At the end of the day, Herobrine remains an urban legend that was never part of the game but continues to captivate the imaginations of players worldwide.