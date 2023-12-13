How to add Herobrine in Minecraft

Minecraft is considered to be eerie and scary despite being a simple block game. The game's vast community has come up with all kinds of myths related to this decade-old title. The story of Herobrine is among the most famous ones. This mysterious character looks exactly like the one used by players and can even mine and place blocks.

It was mainly believed that the creature was in every single-player world ever created. As the years went by, many stopped believing in Herobrine, and it was widely considered a myth in the community. However, this did not stop modders from creating special third-party features related to it. Here's a short guide to getting the mythical character in Minecraft.

Steps to add Herobrine in Minecraft

First, you must understand that Herobrine is not real and is not in any vanilla version of the game. Hence, the only way to get it is from mods.

1) Download version 1.16.5 and install Forge

You must first download 1.16.5 since the mod works till only this Minecraft version (Image via Mojang)

The Herobrine mod is not officially updated by the modder for the latest 1.20 versions. Hence, players must first download the 1.16.5 Java Edition version from the official launcher.

This step can be done by going to the Installations tab, creating a new version, and finding 1.16.5 from the long list of every version released by Mojang. Simply create the version and open the game once so that the files are properly downloaded.

You must also install the Forge API, which is essential to run this or any other mod in the block game.

2) Find the "The Legend of Herobrine" mod

The Legend of Herobrine Minecraft mod can be found on the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge)

The CurseForge website is one of the best for finding any mods, resource packs, and modpacks for the sandbox game. There, you can find the exact mod for Herobrine. Even though the mod is outdated, it has been downloaded by nearly a million players from one website alone.

The mod's latest version is compatible with the 1.16.5 game version and can be easily downloaded.

3) Transfer the mod to the game directory

The mods folder is in Minecraft Java Edition's main directory (Image via Sportskeeda)

After downloading, transfer the mod to the "mods" folder inside the Java Edition game directory, usually located in C:\Users\{computer's name}\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft\mods.

After you copy and paste the mod inside the folder, head over to the official launcher, look for the Forge game version, and hit play. Finally, you can enjoy the spooky Herobrine in any world.