Wither storm vs Herobrine: Minecraft players talk about which boss they want between the two

Minecraft currently has two major boss mobs: Ender Dragon and Wither. Though both of them are extremely dangerous and difficult to defeat, they no longer feel difficult to seasoned players simply because there are easy techniques to defeat them.

Hence, players are now in need of a new boss mob, and the community itself is beginning to create and talk about them.

A recent Reddit post blew up on the game's official subreddit, where people discussed which custom-made and mythical entity can be officially added to the game as a new boss mob: Wither Storm or Herobrine.

Minecraft Redditors discuss Wither Storm and Herobrine becoming new boss mobs

A Redditor by the name of 'u/0Omm' posted two pictures of Wither Storm and Herobrine and asked the community which entity could become a better boss mob in the game.

Wither Storm is an extremely destructive custom-made boss mob that was first featured in Minecraft: Story Mode. Soon, a modder created the entity for the Java Edition game as well.

On the other hand, Herobrine is a mythical character who was and is still quite famous in the community for being a mysterious player-like entity who dwells in every single-player world.

Users discuss about Wither Storm or Herobrine becoming a new boss mob

Since both entities are extremely famous in the community and the playerbase badly needs a new challenge in Minecraft, the post was an instant hit on the subreddit. Within a day, it received more than eight thousand upvotes and loads of comments. People discussed at length which mob would be better suited for a boss.

Many players leaned towards Wither Storm being a proper boss for the game. They discussed how the massive boss mob can cause havoc in the Overworld and would need many to take it down.

Many users also commented on how the Herobrine entity would not make a great boss mob, as its overall creepy persona and mythical nature make it more fascinating.

People also pointed out that the original Herobrine stories do not include it fighting the player or having any fighting abilities, even though there are a few mods that make the entity a reality and a boss mob.

Overall, most Minecrafters were leaning towards the Wither Storm as the next boss mob when compared to Herobrine.

Unfortunately, since the massive mob is already present as a mod, there is almost no chance that Mojang will add it as an official boss mob in the future.