The story of Herobrine is one of the most iconic legends in Minecraft. Walking through the fields of the Overworld, Herobrine relieves stress by tormenting any players who have the misfortune of running into his territory.

Though this is an extremely popular folk tale, many players may not know everything there is to know about this trickster character. To this day, some players still swear that they have seen him in their worlds.

5 things players didn't know about Herobrine in Minecraft

#5 - Patch notes

Shown: An old patch notes stating to "remove Herobrine" (Image via Mojang)

Old fans of Minecraft know that a multitude of patch notes stated to add and remove Herobrine. This was extremely controversial as by that point, Herobrine was said to not exist in the game.

Was this Mojang Studios removing and adding Herobrine? Or was it all a ruse to get players excited and curious?

#4 - Summoning

Shown: Herobrine's Shrine (Image via Deviantart)

Legend has it that if the player creates the shrine shown above, Herobrine will begin pursuing the player who placed it. Some players didn't dare tempt to try this. However, the skeptics would eventually try to see what would happen, as it is a video game after all.

#3 - Notch's brother

Shown: Herobrine and Notch face off (Image via Minecraft)

Herobrine is said to be Notch's dead brother. This was quickly disproven as Notch has never had a brother. This rumor acted as fuel to the massive Herobrine hype train that persists till today.

#2 - He doesn't exist

Shown: A sad Herobrine (Image via Minecraft)

Many players are in denial about the fact that Herobrine exists and believe he has never existed in Minecraft.

Some swear to have seen him in their worlds. However, they are either lying or mistaken as no Herobrine code has ever been found in the files of Minecraft. Unfortunately, Mojang Studios has not confirmed that they have plans of adding him.

#1 - First video appearance

Shown: Herobrine's first "spotting" (Image via Minecraft.gamepedia)

Many players may not be aware of how the tale of Herobrine began. It started out from a Creepypasta, which is basically a scary story.

As a result of this Creepypasta, popular YouTuber Brocraft decided to "feature" him in a video. This video blew up, spreading the tale of Herobrine to the masses. From there, it was history, as millions of players still question his existence.

