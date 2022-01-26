5 best Minecraft mods for Hardcore in 2022

For players looking for a bit more of a challenge in their Minecraft survival experience, Hardcore Mode deletes the player's game world upon death.

Though the Minecraft community is somewhat split on how difficult Hardcore Mode is, some players certainly want to experience it with a little help. Fortunately, many of the best mods for Survival Mode work well with Hardcore Mode as well. Some of the best mods for Hardcore Mode are those that make very simple tweaks or improvements without intervening in the core survival experience.

Minecraft: Best tweak mods for hardcore worlds

#5 - SwingThroughGrass by Exidex

SwingThroughGrass' name says it all, and it's great for weapon use (Image via Mojang)

Most Minecraft players have occasionally run into an issue where they'll attempt to attack a mob with a melee weapon, only to hit a piece of grass instead. In the event they're battling a hostile mob, hitting the grass can result in precious seconds lost and may even put the player in a lose-lose situation.

Thanks to SwingThroughGrass, grass no longer acts as an obstruction when melee attacks are made. Players can strike their targets through grass and still break grass when they need to instead of when it gets in the way.

#4 - AppleSkin by Squeek502

AppleSkin adds additional information to the player's HUD pertaining to food (Image via Mojang)

Food takes on a much more significant role in Hardcore Mode than even normal survival. By adding the mod AppleSkin to a player's game, they'll have access to a new features that give them additional details on their food. Metrics such as food saturation are now visible, and players that are holding a specific piece of food can even see how much hunger and health that food items restore upon consumption. This can lead to more judicious use of food items, allowing players to make their food last significantly longer.

#3 Enchantment Descriptions by DarkhaxDev

Enchantment Descriptions is helpful for picking the right enchantments (Image via Mojang)

Even for veteran Minecraft players, it can be difficult to remember which enchantments provide which benefits without looking them up. By utilizing Enchantment Descriptions, a helpful tooltip will be tacked on to any enchantment when it is presented within the UI.

Regardless of whether the enchantment is being applied via an enchanting table, anvil, or found in its written form in an enchanted book, Enchantment Descriptions will ensure that players know what benefits (or detriments) they're potentially adding to their equipment.

#2 - JourneyMap by Techbrew and Mysticdrew

JourneyMap's highly-detailed map information (Image via Mojang)

Getting around in a massively-generated Minecraft world can make it easy to get lost if players aren't marking their surroundings. Although in-game maps do well enough at this job, there is a lot of room for improvement. JourneyMap provides a huge wealth of location information and can be viewed both in-game and via web browser.

The map itself is significantly more detailed visually than standard map items, and it even updates in real-time as players travel. JourneyMap will ensure that no matter where Hardcore Mode takes them, players will know where they stand.

#1 - Just Enough Items by Mezz

JEI enables players to view items, blocks, and crafting recipes (Image via Mojang)

Although it's easier than ever to look up crafting recipes at the crafting table itself, sometimes players need a refresher and aren't near a crafting table. By using Just Enough Items, players can take a look at crafting recipes, individual blocks, and highlight the use of any items they find. The mod is incredibly useful and doesn't obstruct the UI. It even comes with a helpful search feature and keyboard shortcuts in order to quickly display or remove additional information as needed.

Having an encyclopedia on-hand to remind players of the use of items and crafting recipes is an invaluable aid, especially in Hardcore Mode.

