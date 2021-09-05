5 best Minecraft mods for mythological monsters

Minecraft mods are one of the most popular ways in which players can expand gameplay. There are thousands of freely available mods to download on the internet.

Many such mods include mythological monsters, which can spice up gameplay by introducing new fabled mobs to interact with. Mods that include mythological monsters are perfect for fans of Minecraft horror.

Minecrafters searching for some fictitious fun can check out the list below of some of the best mods that add mythological monsters.

Most suitable Minecraft mods that add mythological monsters

1) Mythical Mobs

Download Here

This mod adds a plethora of new mythically natured mobs into the game. There are several mobs with special abilities, and almost all of them will drop crafting items that can be used to craft powerful new armor and weapons also added by the mod.

Some of the mythical monsters added by this mod include:

Fairies

Giants

Chimeras

Minotaurs

Sentinals

2) Mythical Creatures

Download Here

Trolls are added part of the mythical creatures mod

Mythical Creatures is a Minecraft mod dedicated specifically to adding a few custom mythical mobs. Each of the mobs added by this mod has its own set of unique behavior trails modeled to a high standard.

Unfortunately for Java Edition fans, this mod is only for Bedrock at the moment.

This mod includes creatures such as:

Troll

Drake

Cockatrice

Wendigo

Pixie

Cerbero

3) MLP Mythical Creatures

Download Here

MLP Mythical Creatures is an extensive mod that adds many new legendary and fabled mobs into Minecraft. This mod also allows players to craft new fantasy armor and weapons, of which components can only be obtained through slaying various monsters.

4) Primitive Mobs

Download Here

Primitive mods is a trendy mod, boasting over 6 million downloads throughout its 4-year lifespan.

The mod most notably adds over 20 new mobs into the game, many of which are inspired by fantasy beasts commonly found in pop culture.

Monsters added by the primitive mobs mod include:

Rocket Creeper

Lily Lurker

Grove Sprite

Brain Slime

Trollager

Flame Spewer

Goblin

Harpy

5) Mystical Mobs

Download Here

This mod adds a selection of new mythical monsters

The mystical mobs mod adds several creatures that have been inspired by both fantasy and real-life elements.

There are myriad neutral and hostile mobs that get added into the game thanks to this mod, a few of which include:

Skeleton Warrior

Flying Eye

Ender Eye

Fish

