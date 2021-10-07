Minecraft’s Nether is a fiery, lava-filled realm. It has several biomes, mobs, and materials that players aren’t able to find anywhere else. But what if players want to change the Nether? Luckily, they have a few options on how to do this.

One of the easiest ways to alter the Nether in-game is by installing Minecraft mods. Mods are something that players can use to alter their game. There are a number of Minecraft mods that players can install to augment the game’s Nether. Here’s our a of the five best Minecraft mods for the Nether.

5 best Minecraft mods for the Nether

5) Soul soil farmland

A soul sand valley biome (Image via Minecraft)

This mod lets players use a hoe on soul soil to turn it into soul soil farmland, which they can then plant crops on. Players will still need to give their plants a light source, and they will need to use lava instead of water to hydrate the crops.

4) Torrid vision

Lava flowing in the Nether (Image via Minecraft)

The torrid vision mod adds a potion to Minecraft. This potion, called the Potion of Torrid Vision, gives players some extra visibility while immersed in lava.

3) Immersive portals

The immersive portals mod in action (Image via Minecraft)

This mod makes Nether portals much more immersive. Players can use this mod to give themselves a much more seamless transition between realms.

2) Better Nether

A new biome in the Better Nether mod (Image via Minecraft)

This mod completely overhauls Minecraft’s Nether. It adds some gorgeous new mobs, blocks and biomes into the realm. Players can also configure this mod to suit their preferences.

1) Lacrimis

The lacrimis mod in action (Image via Minecraft)

The lacrimis mod adds a complex magic system to the game. Using the particles (or “tears”) from the Nether’s crying obsidian block, players can create custom spawners, teleport entities, and much more. Players can start off in this mod by right clicking a crying obsidian with a book to get an in-game guide.

The Nether is a fun and exciting realm, but players may want to add onto it. Luckily, there are a number of Minecraft mods that they can install to enhance their experience with the Nether in Minecraft.

