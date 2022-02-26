5 best Minecraft mods for roleplay

Minecraft is a popular game that has been around for over a decade now. One of the most adored aspects of the game is the modding community, and over the years, tens of thousands of mods have been made by fans.

Roleplay mods are an especially popular type of mod that allows players to engage in roleplaying or “RPing” in the game. These mods typically add new features to the game, such as new items, NPCs, and quests.

These mods are also highly popular when playing Minecraft roleplay servers, where players can also create their worlds and storylines by utilizing different roleplay modpacks.

Top 5 best roleplaying mods for Minecraft to try

5) Roleplay+

The roleplay+ mod adds a bunch of cool roleplay cosmetics (Image via PlanetMC)

Download Here

Roleplay+ mod is a Minecraft roleplay mod that allows players to play more interactively. In terms of its features, it adds a bunch of different cool tools, weapons, and armors/suits to the game that assist in different roleplaying scenarios.

While perhaps not the most popular mod on this list, it has many features and is a great choice that considers even those who are roleplaying solo without the company of others.

4) RoleplayCraft Mod

Download Here

RoleplayCraft is an excellent version 1.12.2 Minecraft mod for roleplaying. It boasts an eye-watering 500,000 download and was first created in 2018.

In terms of content, this mod adds a unique variety of items and blocks designed to help aid different in-game roleplay scenarios. Those who love to use emojis should check out this mod, as it adds a bunch of different cool ones to the game.

3) Stealths Expanded Apocalypse Mod

This mod adds a variety of new roleplaying items (Image via Dailymotion)

Download Here

The end of the world is one of the most popular settings that gamers love to roleplay. The Stealths Expanded Apocalypse Mod is a simple but effective mod that adds a variety of new items and features to the game that replicates the apocalypse.

It's designed to be a survival-focused, open-world RPG to make the game more challenging and complex while adding more content and features.

2) SCMowns Server Roleplay Jobs Mod

Download Here

This mod will be perfect for those who love to play Minecraft servers with jobs. Thanks to this nifty mod, players can roleplay a huge number of different jobs with different professions and career paths such as:

Lumberjack

Player Helper

Forester

Police Officer

FBI Agent

Hit man

Scammer

Corrupted Chemist

Farmer

Fisherman

1) Super Roleplay Mod

The Super Roleplay mod adds a wide variety of new items (Image via CurseForge)

Download Here

The Super Roleplay Minecraft Mod gives access to items that many Minecraft roleplay servers would find useful. It comes with a huge amount of items, clothes, and economy items that will be useful in a wide variety of different roleplaying scenarios.

More specifically, thanks to this mod, players can enjoy six economy based roleplay items, nine new roleplay outfits, and five general roleplaying items such as batons, police cards, and health cards.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha