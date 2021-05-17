5 best Minecraft Music Discs of all time

Music discs are one of the oldest items in Minecraft. It has been in the game since alpha version 1.0.14. There were only two types of music discs available in Minecraft in the alpha stages: "13" and "cat."

Music discs are a rare item found inside chests in dungeons, woodland mansions, and buried treasures. Players can find the "pigstep" music disc in bastion remnants.

Another way to obtain music discs is through automatic farms. When a skeleton/stray kills a creeper, the creeper will drop a random music disc, except pigstep.

After years of updates, Minecraft now has 13 unique music discs, with the most recent one being "pigstep." Players can use a jukebox to play music using music discs. To make a jukebox, players need eight planks of any kind and one diamond.

Best Minecraft Music Discs

#5 - 13

Music disc "13," made by C418, creates a scary cave atmosphere through its echoing and reverbing cave sounds. Players can experience the horror of being alone in a large cave all alone by themselves. Players can hear the wind blowing, echoed splashes, noises of coughing, and laughing in the background.

#4 - blocks

Many fans love to play "blocks" on their jukeboxes. Blocks is one of nine music discs added in the second pre-release of Minecraft 1.0.0. It has a fun, upbeat tune good for background music. Players can add it as background music for mini-games.

#3 - wait

"Wait" was initially named "Where are we now," but developers later changed it. It was added to survival mode in Minecraft 1.4.3 pre-release. Starting with a muted synth, Latin percussion, and soft synth melody, the track expands into a chiptune-esque song. The starting of the music is often used as doorbells.

#2 - pigstep

Minecraft nether update added piglins to the game. It also added a new music disc named "pigstep" found only in bastion remnants. All music discs before 1.16 were created by Daniel Rosenfield, also known as C418, whereas Lena Raine makes pigstep.

Many fans love to hear pigstep due to its hip-hop beats. Players can enjoy a chill time with piglins while listening to pigstep.

#1 - 11

Eleven is one of the scariest music discs in Minecraft. It begins with the sounds of someone following a person who's running or breaking blocks with heavy breathing. After a silence, the footsteps are faster and louder, with background noises of coughing can be heard.

Eleven depicts a player mining in the cave who is being followed by a monster. This disc also has a unique broken texture that players can't see in any other disc.

Disclaimer: This article represents the views of the author.