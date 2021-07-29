5 best Minecraft music videos of all time

Minecraft music videos have been on YouTube since the early 2010's, most popping up around 2011. Ever since, there have been tons of Minecraft music videos, some of which are parodies, while many are original.

Because Minecraft was so popular in 2011 and onwards, Minecraft music videos got lots of attention. Since Minecraft is beginning to gain traction once more, more Minecraft music videos are appearing on YouTube, while older ones are also coming back.

Listed below are the five best Minecraft music videos of all time, ranked by popularity.

Minecraft Music Videos

5) Take Back the Night

Yet another music video created by CaptainSparklez, this one is considered an original music video, meaning it is not parodied. It was uploaded on August 31, 2013, and is the second of a four-part series by CaptainSparklez. It details a boy taken from the fallen kingdom and his journey of becoming a warrior and saving his village.

This music video has 141,678,508 views and 1.3 million likes.

4) Fallen Kingdom

Fallen Kingdom is another Minecraft parody music video by CaptainSparklez, and it was uploaded on April 1, 2012. Despite being on YouTube for so long, it still continues to be one of the best Minecraft music videos. It parodied Viva la Vida by Coldplay and details the story of a kingdom overtaken by mobs and the fights that ensue in trying to get it back. It is the first video in a four-part series.

This music video has 142,425,919 views and 1.8 million views.

3) Don't Mine At Night

Don't Mine At Night is another highly regarded Minecraft music video that was uploaded on December 7, 2012. It is a parody of Katy Perry's Last Friday Night and details the experience of a Minecraft player going into the caves and mining at night. It was uploaded by BebopVox YOGSCAST, who unfortunately has not uploaded to YouTube in some time.

This music video has 153,897,478 views and 1.3 million likes.

2) Supernatural Mobs

Supernatural Mobs was published on December 21, 2013 and is highly regarded as one of the best Minecraft parodies to date. It is a Minecraft parody song of California Gurls by Katy Perry and is accompanied by a very fun animation. It was created by TheAtlanticCraft, who continues to post Minecraft videos on his YouTube channel.

This music video has 156,210,744 views and 921k likes.

1) Revenge

This Minecraft music video debuted way back on August 19, 2011, and lots of fans still remember it to this day. In fact, the opening line of "Creeper? Aw man" is still used actively within the Minecraft community and has even made its way to TikTok. This parody was made by CaptainSparklez, who is still an avid Minecraft player.

As of now, the music video has an astounding 264,180,847 views and 3.9 million likes.

