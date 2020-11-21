Music and Minecraft have gone together for a very long time, so much so that there's hundreds of songs revolved around Minecraft.

Players who have been around for Minecraft's early rise to popularity will remember that YouTube was going crazy with all of the videogame songs content creators were uploading, and Minecraft was quickly added to that list of games. No matter when viewers first heard these songs, the nostalgia they bring is undeniable.

Minecraft's 5 most nostalgic songs

#5- I CAN SWING MY SWORD!

One of the hit classics of YouTuber Tobuscus, airing on April 12th of 2012, this video currently has 87.8 million views. This song takes listeners through a journey all about Tobuscus' diamond sword. Sadly netherite is much better than diamonds these days.

#4- Evil Mobs

Hitting YouTube in June of 2015, this parody of Maroon 5's "Animals" showcases stellar animation for a fan make, taking listeners through an audio journey with incredible vocals by YouTuber, Ryguyrocky, as Minecraft Steve battles through endless mobs.

#3- Take Back the Night

The second music video of a quadrilogy directed by CaptainSparklez, and performed by TryHardNinja, Take Back the Night focuses on the journey of the son of a fictional king in Minecraft, and how he must defeat Herobrine to save the land.

It is highly recommended to start with "The Fallen Kingdom" - a parody of Coldplay's "Viva la Vida," and watch through the others in linear fashion.

#2- Form This Way

A parody of Lady Gaga's "Born This Way," this was created by InTheLittleWood back when Minecraft was still a brand new game. While it's no longer able to be found on his page, or the Yogscast YouTube page, it can still be found on YouTube uploaded by other users, such as GameExecutive.

With the video being so old, it's refreshing to see all of the old textures of the blocks and mobs.

#1- Revenge

Creeper! Aww man. This song is basically the end all be all of Minecraft parodies. Written and performed by TryHardNinja and directed by CaptainSparklez, this parody has an uncanny ability that lasts to this day.

Anyone who's heard this song has basically been brainwashed to respond to the word "creeper" almost instantly with "aww man". It's unmatched in quality and remembrance, with just under a quarter billion views.

