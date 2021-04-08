5 best Minecraft Netherite enchantments

Netherite is the strongest material that a player can have in Minecraft. It originates from the Nether, and players can only get it from the Nether.

Netherite can be applied to both weapons and armor in Minecraft, but it is very rare to get. Since the material is extremely rare, players will take a decent amount of time looking for it.

Netherite ingots are required to create strong armor in Minecraft. To make one ingot, players will need four Netherite scraps.

Netherite scraps can be found inside the chests within bastion remnants. They can also be created using ancient debris (another rare item in the Minecraft Nether.) Players will then have to craft the netherite ingot using four golden ingots and four Netherite scraps.

The only armor variant that can be upgraded to Netherite is diamond armor. Players will have to use an anvil to make the upgrade. They have to place the diamond armor in the left, the Netherite ingot in the middle, and the finishing upgraded product will be on the right.

Players can enchant Netherite items like every other armor item: by using an anvil or enchanting table.

In this article, players will learn the top 5 enchantments to be placed on Netherite equipment.

What are the best Netherite enchantments in Minecraft?

#1 Protection (Armor)

The Protection enchantment in Minecraft (Image via RajCraft on Youtube)

The Protection enchantment provides all-around protection for the wearer. It protects the player from fire, lava, and fall damage. The enchantment also adds 1.6% protection damage reduction per enchantment level.

The max level of enchantment for Protection is level four. This means that players can add up to 6.4% damage reduction to their armor, which will increase the amount of damage a player can withstand and will make it harder for the player to die at the hands of an opponent.

#2 Mending (Armor and Weapons)

The Mending enchantment in Minecraft (Image via xisumavoid on Youtube)

The Mending enchantment takes the XP that players earn by doing various things in the Minecraft world and uses it to repair their tool.

Players should keep in mind that the XP will only go towards the tool, not the experience bar. Mending allows the player to have the item for longer because it will be getting repaired during use.

The tricky thing about the Mending enchantment is that it is a treasure enchantment. This means that players will never find it on the enchantment table. Instead, they will have to go out in the Minecraft world to find this enchantment.

#3 Unbreaking (Weapons and Armor)

The Unbreaking enchantment in Minecraft (Image via Sportkeeda)

Unbreaking is the best enchantment to have on just about anything in Minecraft. It will increase the durability of the weapon and will give players the advantage to use the item for longer.

When Unbreaking is equipped on a weapon, the durability of the weapon will not be reduced on each use.

The max level of enchantment for Unbreaking is level three. The higher the level of enchantment, the stronger the enchantment will be.

#4 Fortune (Weapons, mainly pickaxe)

The Fortune enchantment in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

The Fortune enchantment increases the amount of blocks that drop when players break a block. It is a good enchantment to have when players need a large amount of resources.

The max level of enchantment for fortune is level three. Players should keep in mind that Fortune does not increase the amount of XP dropped from mining. It only increases the number of blocks that are dropped.

#5 Sharpness (Weapons mainly swords)

The Sharpness enchantment in Minecraft (Image via wikihow)

The Sharpness enchantment allows the player's weapons to deal greater damage during melee attacks.

Sharpness is a really good enchantment to have on a sword as it increases the damage that the sword will do.

The max level of enchantment for sharpness is V. The higher the enchantment level, the more damage the weapon will deal.