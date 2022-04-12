5 best Minecraft Pocket Edition seeds for villages

Villages are one of the best parts of Minecraft. They have tremendous loot, sometimes containing diamonds, armor, emeralds and food. They also have villagers who provide the player with several items through trade.

Villages are often sought out for these reasons, though they're often a long distance from the spawn point.

To alleviate this, gamers will often try to find seeds that have villages close by, so that they can get ample loot and supplies through trade. Thanks to the 1.18 update, all seeds are universal across Bedrock and Java Edition.

Players must note that they can use the seeds listed below to access worlds in Minecraft's Pocket Edition with ease.

Pocket Edition seeds for Minecraft players to find villages

5) Seed: 7583610616009964263

Jagged peaks (Image via Mojang)

This seed has beautiful terrain with both plains and jagged peaks biomes. Just to the north of spawn, there's a plains biome tucked in between some jagged peaks that has two villages in it.

Players should spawn at 50, y, -50. The villages can be found at -150, y, -750.

4) Seed: 510815684

Stardust Labs @StardustLabsMC We found another perfect seed for Minecraft 1.18! 510815684 has every single biome within 1500 blocks of spawn - and even a village and ruined portal right there! It works on Bedrock & Java. We found another perfect seed for Minecraft 1.18! 510815684 has every single biome within 1500 blocks of spawn - and even a village and ruined portal right there! It works on Bedrock & Java. https://t.co/G0VPSV2EVd

This seed is great for a lot of reasons. Within 1,500 blocks, which is a small distance to travel, there are tons of biomes to visit. This is helpful for a lot of reasons, but the real selling point is the village that can be found right near spawn.

That doesn't even include the ruined portal that is also near spawn.

3) Seed: -2075440166

The seed features a sprawling village that has plenty of buildings and gardens to loot. It would be a good seed for a village regardless, but the seed has something else to offer.

A Minecraft Pillager Outpost can be found right beside the village, which makes it perfect for conducted repeated raids. The village and outpost can be found around -1000, y, -800.

2) Seed: 232053

Igloo in-game (Image via Mojang)

This seed has three villages right near spawn. Players can visit all three to loot up and head to a Pillager Outpost that is also very close by. Spawn coordinates are 50, y, 50 and the villages are close by.

Players can also go further out (400, y, -150) for a Minecraft igloo with basement and a fourth village (400, y, 150).

1) Seed: 92182

Woodland mansion (Image via Mojang)

This seed is arguably the best for getting villages. Players will spawn in and find two villages almost immediately. These offer great loot and tons of villagers to trade with or breed.

When that's done, crafters can move over to find a Woodland Mansion, which is usually incredibly difficult to find. If players spawn at 50, y, 50, they will find that everything is close by.

