5 best Minecraft potions for PvP

Fighting against other players on a Minecraft server requires a lot of skills. Unlike programmed mobs, players are a lot smarter and defeating them is far more challenging.

In PvPs, where potions are allowed, players can easily defeat other skilled players by utilizing the right potion at the correct time. The number of potions that Minecraft has is enormous, but not a lot of them are suitable for PvP battles.

Best potions for PvP in Minecraft

5) Potion of Invisibility

As the name suggests, this potion makes the player invisible. There are two variants of the invisibility potion in the game, and the only difference between them is that one of them lasts eight minutes while the other lasts only three.

4) Potion of Swiftness

Potion of Swiftness (Image via Minecraft)

The potion of swiftness will significantly increase the player's speed and slightly increase their field of vision (FOV). It will increase the speed by 20% when level one swift potion is used and 40% when level two is used. This can easily give an advantage to the player.

3) Potion of Strength

Potion of Strength (Image via Minecraft)

One way to take the upper hand in a PvP is to have better weapons that will deal more damage. However, most PvPs are performed under conditions that prohibit one player from having better gear than the other. If the player gets a chance to, they should use a Potion of Strength to increase their damage per hit.

2) Splash Potion of the Turtle Master

Potion of the Turtle Master (Image via Minecraft)

This is an amazing potion that will help its users the most in melee PvPs. The turtle master potion will reduce their opponent's speed by 60-90% for 20-40 seconds when used on them.

While their opponents are slowed down, players can use other potions like potions of strength and healing on themselves. This potion is a bit hard to brew as one of its ingredients is a turtle shell.

1) Splash potion of harming

Players need to be careful while using a splash potion with negative effects because they might come in its range. The potion of harming is great for PvP as it instantly deals three health points of damage, and its level two will cause six health points of damage.

